An important message to our subscribers

The Journal Star is set to join a growing number of newspapers that have sold their downtown real estate and found new homes, including the Des Moines Register, Seattle Times and Washington Post.

The Lincoln Journal Star’s top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and employees.

With the threat posed by COVID-19, we are all looking for ways to minimize physical contact and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

One measure the Journal Star is taking is to eliminate lobby hours and handle business over the phone, via email or online. We value the face-to-face relationships we have with customers, so we don’t take this step lightly.

We’ll still have local employees ready to help with your questions and requests. Our local number is 402-475-4200, and you can select the appropriate prompt for your request.

By going to journalstar.com/services you can make a payment, place a temporary hold, or enter a service request for your subscription. You can also place an ad, submit an obituary, submit a legal notice, submit a letter to the editor or simply contact us with a question and/or comment.

We also have a customer service email, JSPCustomerService@lee.net, you can use for any questions and/or requests.

We encourage you to stay informed about the coronavirus through the Journal Star and journalstar.com. For other questions please reach out to the Lancaster County Health Department at 402-441-8000 or stay up to date at lincoln.ne.gov.

Thank you for your support in helping us to minimize the spread within our community. Please call 402-475-4200 or email JSPCustomerService@lee.net with any questions.

