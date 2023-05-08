“Let’s go, Annie!”

That’s the common refrain I heard from spectators during the latest running of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.

That’s not my name, but meh… close enough. It’s the thought that counts.

It’s a common occurrence. Everyone from baristas to Nebraska Athletics personnel has called me Annie a time or two. I doubt the red hair helps my cause.

Even with the easy-to-make mix-up, I smiled as people glanced at my race bib and mixed up the M for two Ns.

The cheers from everyone along the race course — especially you, young person holding the “Lightning McQueen” sign around Mile 10 on Harrison Street — were wildly helpful this year.

Some of my other favorite moments: the beautifully artistic "You Poor Unfortunate Souls" sign paired with a King Triton costume, the guy juggling while running the full marathon, the kids with the "tap here for power up" signs, seeing my friend Ryan three times since he biked to different spots to cheer for his wife and our friends.

My least favorite moments: Watching a distracted driver accidentally drive into the blocked-off running lane and drive at runners before finally getting out of the way, people walking two across on Boosalis, the heat and 90% humidity.

The heat Sunday wasn’t as unbearable as the Good Life Halfsy in October, but these certainly weren’t ideal conditions.

I, as someone who has sensory processing issues, don’t get along too well with running in temperatures north of 75 degrees, so I don’t beat myself up too much if I have to slow down to run/walk.

That’s what happened Sunday, just as it did for the Good Life Halfsy. But, instead of tapping out of my top pace at mile 3.5 like I did in October, I managed to hang on to my goal pace for seven miles. Honestly, that’s quite a bit farther than I thought I’d get.

Let’s back up to last Monday. I woke up with a sore calf.

I panicked. I hadn’t dealt with any serious injuries for all 14 weeks of my training block, outside of a pinched nerve in my neck a few weeks back and a scraped-up knee from a fall in Chicago.

Of course, something happens during race week. Of course.

I stretched it. I used my Hypervolt Go massage gun. I rolled it out with a tennis ball. I foam-rolled it. I did more yoga.

Nada. My easy-pace three-mile run on Tuesday felt like a burden. My easy-pace four-mile run on Wednesday turned into a two-mile bear. My easy-pace three-mile run on Thursday didn’t happen at all.

More stretching. More massage gun. More foam rolling. More yoga.

Twenty-four hours before the race, I was worried. It nagged at me, even as I sat on the couch watching the latest season of “Junior Bake Off.” It felt OK on Saturday’s two-mile shakeout run, but we ran at a near 12-minute pace. That’s more than a minute slower than my goal pace for my 13.1-mile race.

Between an hourlong massage, globs of Biofreeze, nearly an hour in Normatec compression boots and the application of Kinesio Tape to support my Achilles tendon and calf muscles, I did all I could do. We’d simply see how things go.

The calf bothered me for the first two miles, but I didn’t notice it after that. I felt strong up South Street and through Sheridan Boulevard. The Calvert Street hill mentally tripped me up for a moment, but I was still cruising at under a 10-minute pace.

I could feel the heat starting to get to me as I rounded the corner onto the Boosalis Trail, but I managed to hit the mats at Mile 7 before I needed to slow it down. I could feel my heart rate creeping past my comfort zone. Based on my wearable tech, it was about 190 beats per minute before I slowed down. That’s right about where my max is.

From there, goals shift. A personal best (2:15) is out the window, but a second-best time is well within range — even if I have to walk a bit. So I walk some. Have more fun. Pet more dogs. The four goldens on 20th Street? It took every fiber in my being to not sit down and give them all of the pets and attention.

After run/walking the next four miles, I ran the last two miles without stopping to finish with an official time of 2:24:26. That’s 68 seconds faster than my previous second-best time and 14 minutes faster than my Good Life Halfsy time.

I’m happy with that.

To me, it also serves as a reminder that progress isn’t linear.

I might not ever hit that 2:15 again. At one point, knowing that might have frustrated me to no end. But having perspective is key.

Ten years ago, I was a sprinter. Ten years ago, to this very day, my 1,600-meter relay team at Lincoln Southeast qualified for state.

Back then, running more than 600 meters at a time in practice would have been grounds for an eye roll or two. A mile? Yeah right. Absolutely no way.

I did end up running a 5K in college, but I hated it so much that I didn’t do another one for five years. But half-marathons didn’t come into the picture until January 2021 — and that didn’t happen on purpose.

It was Jan. 27, 2021, and I was the angriest I’ve ever been. I laced up my shoes, drove across New Orleans to Audubon Park and started running. I told myself I was going to run until I wasn’t angry anymore. More than 13 miles later, I was still angry, but I couldn’t feel my feet anymore.

I didn’t pay much attention to my watch, but I ran for three hours that afternoon. It took me nearly a week before I could walk normally again. This go-round, I’ll be hiking in Acadia National Park by the end of the week.

Progress isn’t always based on time. I’m a much stronger runner now than I was two years ago. I’d argue I’m a stronger runner now than I was when I posted that PR last year, too.

Can’t wait to see what another year brings before I run Lincoln again next year.

I can’t guarantee that I’ll be faster. I can’t guarantee that I’ll be stronger.

But I can guarantee that someone along the way will call me Annie.

