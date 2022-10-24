Amie Just: Goals went out the window at Good Life Halfsy, where finishing was enough for me

Uh oh.

That’s never a thought I want when I’m only 3.5 miles into a 13.1-mile run. But, alas, that’s where we were after rounding the corner from Pioneers Boulevard to Pioneer Woods Drive during the Good Life Halfsy on Sunday.

I could feel my heart rate climbing. It’s as if Mother Nature, for me, cranked up the thermostat by several degrees almost instantaneously. In the moment, I thought, “Slow it down, make it back down the 70th Street hill and make the in-race adjustments necessary.”

My pace at that point was where I wanted it to be — I started out with a 10-minute, 5-second mile, sped it up a smidge down the first hill for the second mile at 9:43 and then maintained at 9:50 for the third mile. The fourth mile, half of which was scaled back, went by in 10:12.

I took a glance at my watch. It’s an ancient Apple Watch, so the health metrics tend to be wildly off at times, but seeing a heart rate of 190? Yeah nope, even if that’s not accurate (it was, based on my other wearable tech), I’m not playing around with that.

At that point, though, I figured it was just a me problem. I overheated over Easter weekend for the Crescent City Classic in New Orleans, too. For the Halfsy, everyone else around me between miles 3 and 4 seemed to be fine. It was early enough in the race that it wasn’t scorching just yet.

For context, I’m incredibly persnickety when it comes to some specific sensory things, like temperature, fabrics and noise — sensory processing issues, as my therapist describes it.

So, in the interest of self-preservation, I transitioned to run/walking the rest of the way, going by feel. Walk until I cool down, run until I feel hot again and repeat that process while walking through the water stations.

With that, my A goal (sub-2:10) and my B goal (sub-2:15) went out the window, but that’s OK. Just knowing the weather forecast for Sunday ahead of time gave me pause, but I figured I’d try anyway. So, enter the C goal: finish without injury or heat stroke.

Thankfully, I was able to work through it and finish. After the hellacious last two miles, I crossed the finish line in 2:38:59.

Was that my fastest half marathon? Absolutely not. That’s 2:15:17 from the Missoula Half Marathon earlier this year. Was 2:38 my slowest? Nope. I’ve had some pretty gnarly long runs that weren’t races. Plus, the 2021 rendition of the Halloween Half in New Orleans wasn’t much faster: 2:36:01. I blame that one on having COVID about five weeks prior to race day, though, not the heat or wind.

I feel pretty fortunate for finishing, considering not everyone made it to the Haymarket.

Forty-seven participants started the race but didn’t cross the finish line. Of course, that could be for a litany of things, whether that be injury, disinterest, heat illness or any other reason why someone would decide to call it.

As I slowly chugged along over the last three miles of the race through Innovation Campus and the North Bottoms, I personally saw four runners receiving medical attention.

That seems to be just a snippet of what actually happened.

At one point during the race, Lincoln Fire and Rescue needed assistance from rural fire departments because the number of phone calls to LFR “tapped out all of (their) resources,” Bob Watton, LFR’s Battalion Chief, told the Journal Star on Sunday.

It’s unclear just how many runners went down, but just knowing that LFR couldn’t keep up with the demand is scary. Here’s hoping everyone is OK and is on the road to recovery.

Here’s hoping the weather is better for the Lincoln Marathon weekend in May, for next year’s Halfsy and for every race in between.