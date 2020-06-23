Amid calls to 'defund the police,' LPD assessing grant to add officers

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide calls for police reform, the Lincoln Police Department planned on adding as many as 10 uniformed officers to its ranks next year.
Five officers would be added in the city's general budget, in agreement with a collective bargaining agreement struck between the city and the police union, while a federal COPS (community-oriented policing services) grant would help pay for five more, allowing the department to build a dedicated firearms investigation unit.
LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister, speaking to members of the City Council during a budget presentation Tuesday, said expanded staffing would also create more "uncommitted time" for officers, allowing them to do more community engagement events and various training.
"It is the ability for officers to not be having to drive from one call to the next and completing reports and follow-up," Bliemeister said, "but getting out of their cruiser, engaging citizens on the street, talking to them about their expectations and building that trust."
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird included adding five officers in her proposed city budget for 2020-21, with a bulk of the funding made available following the retirement of former public safety director Tom Casady, along with cuts elsewhere in LPD's proposed budget.
Bliemeister said LPD plans to eliminate $180,000 from its overtime budget and delay hiring for several civilian positions, including a crime analyst, lab specialist, records technician and on-call transcriber, as well as slash other line items, to make the numbers work.
The second part of the plan, which would hire five more officers through a three-year, $625,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, and allow more veteran officers to dedicate time to investigate missing or stolen firearms, isn't as set in stone, however.
Lincoln applied for and received informal notification it was chosen for the federal money earlier this year, and the City Council previously voted to accept the funds if offered, according to Councilman Roy Christensen.
Law enforcement agencies in Douglas County and the Nebraska cities of Gordon, South Sioux City and St. Paul also received funds this year.
But LPD is reevaluating whether it should accept the grant after pressure from residents who want to "defund the police" following nationwide protests and demonstrations sparked by the killing of a Black man by Minneapolis police.
Council members have received dozens of emails from residents in the last few weeks suggesting slashing police funding or making changes that include reallocating LPD funds into programs for housing, jobs, youth, mental health and community development; eliminating unauthorized overtime for officers; and discontinuing the use of general fund money to pay settlements "due to police murder, misconduct and negligence."
"Lincoln cannot wait any longer for a budget that meets the needs of its residents," emails sent from proponents of reallocating money away from the Police Department said. "The only way to achieve this is to take immediate steps to defund LPD."
Other emailers urged the council to ignore the calls to scale back funding for police.
"If you want Lincoln to become Chicago or St. Louis, then cutting back on police is your pathway there," one person wrote.
Justin Nix, an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said during a separate interview with the Journal Star that there is no set definition for "defund the police," and that various proposals would have varying outcomes.
Well-thought-out budget cuts might redirect money from police and use it to expand the city's ability to respond to calls for people suffering a mental health crisis, he said.
About 25% of those shot and killed by police every year exhibit signs of mental illness, Nix said, pointing out that reallocating resources away from police to social workers who could engage with that population could serve as a benefit.
"But if it's done indiscriminately and sort of as a need to do something to appease the public because of pressure, then I worry an ill-conceived defunding could backfire," Nix added.
Bliemeister said the department reached out to the Department of Justice within the last two weeks about the COPS grant to discuss its options and was told because no formal notification had been given, there were several paths it could choose.
On Tuesday, Bliemeister said Lincoln could withdraw its application, utilize the funding to pay for the increase of five officers included in the mayor's budget, push acceptance of the grant by six to 12 months or accept the grant as planned.
No decision has been made yet, the police chief said. Council members must suggest changes to the mayor's proposed budget by July 15, with votes scheduled July 20.
A public hearing for the 2020-21 city budget is scheduled for Aug. 3, with final adoption set for Aug. 24.
