Amid calls to 'defund the police,' LPD assessing grant to add officers

Other emailers urged the council to ignore the calls to scale back funding for police.

"If you want Lincoln to become Chicago or St. Louis, then cutting back on police is your pathway there," one person wrote.

Justin Nix, an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said during a separate interview with the Journal Star that there is no set definition for "defund the police," and that various proposals would have varying outcomes.

Well-thought-out budget cuts might redirect money from police and use it to expand the city's ability to respond to calls for people suffering a mental health crisis, he said.

About 25% of those shot and killed by police every year exhibit signs of mental illness, Nix said, pointing out that reallocating resources away from police to social workers who could engage with that population could serve as a benefit.

"But if it's done indiscriminately and sort of as a need to do something to appease the public because of pressure, then I worry an ill-conceived defunding could backfire," Nix added.