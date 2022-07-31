Ameritas to close Fallbrook building, remodel consolidated O Street main office

About 1,000 Ameritas employees in Lincoln will consolidate their work in one central location.

The Nebraska-based company offering insurance and financial products has multiple Lincoln locations — a headquarters near Gateway Mall at 5900 O St. and an office building in the Fallbrook neighborhood.

“Bringing all our Lincoln-based associates together on one campus will create great benefits,” President and CEO Bill Lester said in a news release. “We can strengthen and energize collaboration among teams and business units and make better and more efficient use of our flagship facility here in Lincoln. We also look forward to renovating the home office into a modern and flexible working environment, demonstrating our determination to continue growing and winning in this changing market.”

Officials said Ameritas has more than 230 employees who exclusively work remotely through the company's flexible workplace strategy that emerged during the pandemic. Others work a hybrid schedule, spending some time at home and some in the office.

To better accommodate the modern hybrid work setting, the company's headquarters on O Street will be remodeled for the first time since 2006, said Derek Rayment, senior media relations specialist at Ameritas.

The project will cost about $7 million and will include new HVAC, flooring, paint and restrooms, according to a building permit filed in May.

Construction will start later this year and will be done in phases to allow employees the option to continue working in the office. The project is set for completion in 2024.

Officials said the Fallbrook location built in 2003 will be vacated around the same time and the more than 200 employees there will be transferred to the O Street office.

There are currently no official plans for the Fallbrook building.

Additionally, Ameritas will close a customer contact center in Wayne, transitioning the 20 employees working there to remote work.

“Rethinking how we use our spaces is a natural next step and the right thing to do, as we invest in our future and make the best use of our resources,” Lester said.