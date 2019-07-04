SEWARD — For Bella Brice, America’s Fourth of July City is something more than the funnel cakes and the face painting and the cool, sweet snow cone melting into a blue liquid in her warm hands.
It’s a family tradition the 11-year-old Lincoln girl is learning from her mom and grandma, three generations who stand in line at The Kitchen Window truck for giant smoked turkey legs because they know about their savory goodness from experience.
Kathy Brice, Bella’s grandma, figures she’ll leave with something from one of the 152 craft vendors who set up shop this year — she’s got a bench made out of old doors she got here years ago.
The Brices spent every Fourth of July in town when the family owned an acreage in Seward County, and Kristy Brice — Bella’s mom — was a kid.
There were years when they didn’t come, and they live in Lincoln now, but tradition drew them back. For the past three or four years, three generations of Brices descend on the city where small-town Americana is writ large.
A half-century ago, Clark Kolterman’s high school senior class decided to make sure the city’s Fourth of July tradition dating to 1868 kept going.
The group created a committee and a nonprofit organization and claimed the Fourth of July celebration as the city's own.
Back then, Kolterman said, the city was searching for an identity. Wilber had the Czech festival and Lincoln was the Star City. And so Seward would be America’s Fourth of July City, and its residents set about spreading the word.
It spread enough that in 1973, then-Gov. Jim Exon made Seward Nebraska’s official Fourth of July town. A few years later, congressmen Ed Zorinsky and Doug Bereuter pushed through a resolution making it America’s Fourth of July City in Small Town USA (to differentiate from the big cities full of history such as Philadelphia and Boston).
And over the years the celebration grew, turning the town of 7,100 into something roughly seven times its normal size.
Some 50,000 people park in the town’s lots and along its side streets. They ride trolleys — pulled by tractors — from the large parking lots at the edges of town.
They wander along the streets of downtown lined with food trucks — about 37 vendors this year — selling barbecue and funnel cakes and gyros and hot dogs and nachos.
They watch street pole vaulters and an annual water fight between the area fire departments and — for the first time this year — the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.
They sit on curbs and picnic on nearby yards and find shade in business entryways.
They participate in all manner of contests: apple pie-eating and bubble gum-blowing and harmonica-playing.
They watch performers in the band shell and listen to humanities speakers lecture on a variety of topics and wander through the pristine cars lined along the street in the annual car show.
They wander through the Nebraska National Guard Museum, which this year, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, hosted a $250,000 exhibit honoring the members of the 134th Regiment in the Nebraska National Guard who helped liberate the French city of St. Lo during WWII.
There were more than 100 events this year — displays and shows and sales — including the big draws: the parade at 4 p.m. and the fireworks display in Plum Creek Park after dark.
Neicha Rife grew up in Seward and has been to plenty of those parades and fireworks displays. She lives in Lincoln now but comes back each summer with her husband, Marcus.
Neicha has missed a total of three celebrations in her 32 years. Maggie Rife — in her superhero cape and exquisite red-white-and-blue pony-tail holders — has spent all three of her Fourth of July holidays in Seward with her parents.
Her younger sister, Amelia, on her sixth week in the world — slept through most of her first celebration in America's Fourth of July City.
It's OK, she'll get more opportunities to take it all in.
“I love it,” said the girls' mom. “We always come ... this is what we do.”