And Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl Lincoln girl.
Camille Iacono was last seen getting into a vehicle Friday evening, according to her parents.
Lincoln police responded to a runaway report in the 2500 block of S. 74th Street at 5:15 p.m. Friday. According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, the girl's parents said they saw Iacono get into a red SUV at about 5 p.m.
Iacono had previously been corresponding with out-of-state individuals, and police believe she may be the victim of child enticement. The release states she may have been talking to an adult man from Texas.
Iacono is 5-foot-8 and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. They believe Iacono still could be traveling with an adult in the red SUV.