'Amazing experience': Former Pius X soccer coach takes in sights, sounds of World Cup in Qatar

Micah Chaffee's graduation gift came three months late.

In August, the former boys soccer coach at Lincoln Pius X High School earned his law degree from Creighton University. But the reward his wife Meghan had in store would have to wait.

After all, the World Cup didn't start until November.

Chaffee's older brother, Marty, who teaches English in Doha, Qatar, had gotten his hands on tickets and asked if Micah wanted to fly around the world to join him.

"So I talked to my wife about it," Micah said. “At that point (I) would be finishing up law school … and my wife said, ‘Sure. This is my gift to you.’”

Chaffee, who lives in Ashland, returned to Nebraska on Sunday after a whirlwind of a week in the tiny Persian Gulf emirate that's hosting the biggest event in soccer.

On the itinerary: eight matches over five days in five different stadiums.

"It was just an amazing experience," said Micah, who coached boys soccer at Pius X for 10 years, including five as the varsity head coach.

Marty Chaffee, who moved to Qatar about nine years ago, went through a lottery system to secure tickets last spring.

The highlight of the trip for the brothers was the United States' group stage match against England on Friday that ended in a 0-0 draw.

"We just had awesome tickets" Micah said. "Sitting with a bunch of USA fans ... it just gave you chills. It's hard to really describe."

He was in Germany for the World Cup in 2006, but this year's tournament was an entirely different experience. Since Qatar is roughly the size of Connecticut, the brothers were able to easily jump from stadium to stadium to squeeze in as much soccer as they could.

“No one should ever attend the amount of games we did in the span of five days,” Micah said. “For us, just to be able to, it was incredible.”

His first impressions after he flew into Qatar were of the impressive skylines and stadiums lit up at night. Then the enormous wealth: Massive compounds with marble walls, skyscrapers, fancy cars. The emirate spent hundreds of billions of dollars building seven new stadiums, more than 100 hotels and a sleek metro system for the World Cup.

"I was in awe," he said. "It just seemed like every car was a Lexus SUV or a Land Rover."

Marty Chaffee and his wife Liz, who teach at an American school in Doha, witnessed the transformation of the tiny Gulf state over the years, including massive shopping malls and a new highway system.

"We went from it taking us 40 minutes to go to most places to 15 minutes," Marty said from Qatar on Monday.

Now with the World Cup going on, the country is teeming with people, too. Restaurants that were once empty are full.

Marty and Liz have even gotten in on the tourism action themselves, making postcards and posters celebrating Qatari cultural locations that are sold in gift shops and museums.

"It's exciting," Marty said. "It feels like a really vibrant city now."

When the tournament approached, Marty knew he wanted tickets. A love for soccer is just something that runs through the family, which moved to Nebraska from Texas when Marty and Micah were young.

Micah, the second-youngest of four boys, played for Lincoln Lutheran in high school and collegiately at Concordia and Drake. He went on to play semi-pro soccer and later took over for his oldest brother, Matt, as the boys varsity coach at Pius X.

Marty, the second-oldest, also played soccer at Lutheran and coached there for a time, too.

"We're a soccer family. That was our primary sport growing up," Micah said.

Marty requested tickets back in March, knowing he would regret it if he didn't try.

But Tuesday, he won't be at the United States' final group stage match, versus Iran, which the U.S. must win to advance.

Like Micah, he'll be watching from home. A week's worth of World Cup soccer is tiring.

"The exhaustion has caught up to me," he said.