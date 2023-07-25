Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has named a new executive director.

Alynn Sampson will take over as the new executive director on Aug. 21, making her the second executive director in Matt Talbot’s 31-year history.

“Alynn has a passion for working with individuals and families experiencing poverty, a commitment to our community and Matt Talbot in particular, and extensive experience in nonprofit administration,” said Greg Frayser, board president-elect and chair of the hiring committee, in a news release. “She is a proven leader with a compassionate heart, and will ensure that Matt Talbot continues to be a place of refuge and hope for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Sampson succeeds Susanne Blue, who was hired in 1999 as the first executive director. Blue will retire on Aug. 23.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Alynn has been selected as the next executive director,” Blue said in the release. “She is a strong compassionate leader with vast experience in the areas of social work, hunger relief, and advocacy.”

Sampson currently serves as the vice president of operations and impact for the Food Bank of Lincoln. She has worked at the Food Bank since 2008, has a master’s degree in social work and has been on Matt Talbot’s board of directors since 2016. In 2020, she received the Inspire Women’s Leadership Excellence in Nonprofit Award.

In Sampson’s new role, she will oversee all management and operating responsibilities for the community kitchen and outreach center located at 2121 N. 27th St.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic team," Sampson said in the release. "Susanne has established an incredibly strong organization founded on compassion and hope. It’s an honor to be selected to continue to carry out those visions and values and see what is next for Matt Talbot."

Last year, Matt Talbot saw a 35% increase in the number of on-site meals served, a 37% increase in outreach services provided and a 20% increase in the number of guests served.

