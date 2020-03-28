Alpaca farm helps locals battle coronavirus blues

If you and your family are going stir-crazy, some fresh air, sunshine and the chance to hang out with alpacas might be just what the doctor ordered.

J.P. Acres, an alpaca farm at 10000 Benton Street just east of Lincoln is allowing local families to schedule appointments to visit its alpacas in a socially distant environment.

Owner Joel Armstrong said the farm will have five separate sections, each with a maximum occupancy of 10 people. Families can reserve one of the sections for an hour for free by calling Armstrong at 402-802-4177, and appointments will be available as weather permits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning Sunday.

Armstrong said he worked with the mayor’s office and the health department to ensure safety for patrons, and hand-washing stations will be available. Each area will have chairs, he said, and families are encouraged to bring a picnic meal. J.P. Acres will continue hosting people until there is no longer a demand, Armstrong said.