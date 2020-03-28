You are the owner of this article.
Alpaca farm helps locals battle coronavirus blues
Alpaca farm helps locals battle coronavirus blues

If you and your family are going stir-crazy, some fresh air, sunshine and the chance to hang out with alpacas might be just what the doctor ordered.

J.P. Acres, an alpaca farm at 10000 Benton Street just east of Lincoln is allowing local families to schedule appointments to visit its alpacas in a socially distant environment.

Owner Joel Armstrong said the farm will have five separate sections, each with a maximum occupancy of 10 people. Families can reserve one of the sections for an hour for free by calling Armstrong at 402-802-4177, and appointments will be available as weather permits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning Sunday.

Armstrong said he worked with the mayor’s office and the health department to ensure safety for patrons, and hand-washing stations will be available. Each area will have chairs, he said, and families are encouraged to bring a picnic meal. J.P. Acres will continue hosting people until there is no longer a demand, Armstrong said.

The hope, Armstrong said, is that this will give people in the community a chance to get outside, enjoy the animals and find a welcome distraction from the difficult times.

“People I know are suffering badly from cabin fever,” he said.

Alpacas are hypoallergenic, Armstrong said, and they are safe to be around during the virus. He said he worked extensively with officials to try to ensure that J.P. Acres would follow city ordinances and health guidelines. 

“We had to jump through a lot of hoops,” he said. 

Armstrong said J.P. Acres will accept free-will donations to cover the cost of portable restrooms it's brought in. Those suffering from illness and respiratory ailments are asked not to attend for the safety of others.

“We’re trying to be a safe, soothing, calm place to go out to enjoy being outside,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

