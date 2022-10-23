'Almost a religion' — BMX mecca east of Lincoln opens indoor park

They worried about the kids in the winter, when it grew too cold to ride outside.

Karl and Carrie Hinkley had already spent several years carving up their Otoe County acreage into a 6-acre outdoor BMX park, with plywood ramps and dirt jumps and trails through the trees on the edge of their property.

The nonprofit Nowear Compound, about 20 miles east of Lincoln, welcomed anyone, charged nothing and started drawing thousands of riders from across the country and around the world.

But Karl Hinkley had been bullied as a child, so he and his wife paid particular attention to young riders who had struggles at home, or who lived in the margins, or who didn’t otherwise fit in.

The couple wasn’t just building a bike park, but a safe haven.

“It was about simply giving them a place where they feel like they can make a friend, and not get judged,” he said. “I know the need for community, for having positive places so you can be your best you.”

And it worked, most of the year.

“We noticed in the winter, some of the kids that needed our help were falling back into bad habits. It’s Nebraska; it’s tough to find positive things to do in the winter.”

They were already busy. The couple owns Nowear BMX, selling frames, handlebars, stems and seat post clamps and clothing. They were also managing the park, and organizing a stunt team that has performed around the country.

But they’d identified a problem, and Karl Hinkley had a solution. Five years ago, he turned to his wife. We need to build an indoor bike park, he told her.

* * *

They broke ground five years ago this month, with a friend in a skid-loader scraping out the site.

Hinkley originally planned a 5,000-square-foot insulated and heated building with a 12-month timeline.

But plans change. The building grew to nearly 6,500 feet, and the effort would take five years, 1,000 sheets of plywood and the time and money of friends and strangers.

The couple’s nonprofit relied solely on donations and volunteer labor. Hinkley estimated at least 10 contractors contributed their time — and their crews — for the technical help, like the wiring, concrete finishing and spray foam insulation. They only charged Nowear Compound for the materials.

“Some of them are ex-BMXers. And some of them would just hear there’s a good cause helping kids," he said. "It's amazing how many people will just get up and go, ‘We heard you’re helping kids. Let us help you.’”

He had a core group of about 50 volunteers who kept showing up, but he said hundreds of people played some kind of role in the past five years.

Help came from unexpected directions.

A closing Colorado bike park heard about Nowear’s project, and offered $15,000 in free foam chunks. Hinkley bought a semi-trailer on Facebook and filled it with more than 210 55-gallon bags of foam, which now fill a forgiving landing pit for riders practicing their jumps.

Jim Carveth, a longtime owner of bike shops in Lincoln and Omaha, read about the project and invited Hinkley to breakfast. And then wrote him a $5,000 check.

He was moved by Nowear’s mission.

“I love the fact he’s dealing with younger people who aren’t necessarily falling into the mainstream, like football, basketball, soccer,” Carveth said. “They’re kids who have challenging home lives, more challenges than most of us.”

Over the course of the build, Carveth donated $20,000 more.

He visited the building a couple of weeks ago. “I went out and wanted to see the progress. It’s pretty amazing what he’s done a lot without a whole lot of money.”

Hinkley estimated Nowear spent less than $150,000 on materials, and nothing on labor. Several contractors have told him it would have cost a half-million to build conventionally, he said.

“I know most of my donors are hard-working, most are blue-collar people. I wanted to make sure I took that as seriously as I could throughout this project and stretch those dollars.”

He declared it done last weekend, almost exactly five years since his friend arrived with the skid-loader to break ground. The indoor skate park. The pump track. The foam pit. All of it ready for the winter.

He believes Nowear now operates the first free year-round bike and skate park.

“We don't turn away anyone. Bikes or blades or scooters, we offer something for everyone. We just want to give kids a place to go.”

* * *

Not just kids.

Damien Clark met Hinkley at a BMX event near Minneapolis years ago. Clark was living in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but soon found himself making annual pilgrimages to rural Unadilla.

“I started coming down once a year to check out the compound and ride with those guys,” the 29-year-old said. “It’s been the most welcoming community I’ve ever seen.”

He ended up living in Hinkley’s basement for a summer. And then part of the next. After that, he parked an RV at the compound.

Finally, two years ago, he and his girlfriend left Wisconsin for good, and moved to Lincoln to be close to Hinkley and Nowear.

The compound is a good place to ride, he said, but its people, and their support, are even more important. Extreme sports — BMX, skateboarding, snowboarding — are solo endeavors, and you don’t have a built-in team to help you improve unless you can find supporters.

He found them at Nowear.

“The people you're around are way bigger of a factor in you learning something, or becoming better at that skill.”

He’s not the only one. Hinkley estimated about 10 riders and families have moved to the Lincoln area to be closer to the compound. And based on the number of the liability waivers he has in storage, about 9,000 riders have made the trip up his gravel road and down his driveway in the past decade.

“It’s such a passion, almost a religion for some of us, that it has to be a part of our lives.”