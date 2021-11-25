All things merry and bright: A holiday guide to shows, music and thousands of lights in the Lincoln area

A year ago, the pandemic took away some of the holiday cheer, erasing musical and theatrical offerings from the calendar.
In their place, light shows filled the void, and their bulbs are still shining brightly this holiday season. But concerts and shows have returned, and the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas promises to be both "merry and bright."
This listing can help plan your holidays. Have something to submit? Add your listing at journalstar.com/events (Click on "Promote your event.")
Holiday events in Lincoln
Starry Nights Tree Festival Friday-Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Old World Christmas — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. A German town square will be recreated inside the church, including vendor booths and holiday decorations. Also live music, photo opportunities, raffles, prizes, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Cookie Walk and Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4. Cookie walk, craft booths, including games and puzzles for sale; get carry-out soups, sloppy Joe sandwiches and pie. Proceeds benefiting mission work, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
Spring Creek Prairie Holiday Open House — 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5. Live music, crafts and treats, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton.
Carols in your Car — 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. An evening of traditional Christmas carols, led by the Trinity Choir, enjoyed while staying warm in your car, Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane.
Historic Whitehall Mansion holiday tours — 1-5 p.m. Dec. 12. Walk through the beautiful 111-year-old Lincoln landmark decorated for the holidays, 5903 Walker Ave.
Visit with Santa
Photos with Santa at Gateway Mall — Saturday-Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa's entrance and tree lighting ceremony at SouthPointe Pavilions — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Including treats and giveaways. Santa Station open daily Friday-Dec. 24. Sundays, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Light shows
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Drive-thru Christmas light spectacular, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.
Magical Lights of Seward — Friday-Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets:magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska drive-thru holiday light magical experience — 5:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday-Jan. 1. Stay in your car and experience a show with all lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com.
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Friday-Jan. 2. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ball Park Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights — Friday-Dec. 30. The Lincoln Children's Zoo is transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, holiday train rides and a 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.
Concerts
Christmas at the Museum — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The St. Teresa Heritage Children's Choir will perform. Also, a performance of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas," featuring Bob Snider, percussionist, and Lance Nielsen on narration. The flute choir will perform. International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd. St.
"Tidings of Comfort and Joy" concert — 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Jazz Choir, Chamber Singers, Columbus High School and Fremont High School join together for a Christmas concert. The five ensembles make up 200 performers, accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and organ, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra "Deck the Halls" — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 5; $5-$35, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Choral Artists "Singing in the Holidays" concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 9; $15-$20, New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N. 45th St.
Martina McBride "The Joy of Christmas" concert — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, $40-$99, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Brass — 7 p.m. Dec. 11, livestreamed at: Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: LiedCenter.org
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, Nebraska Wesleyan University, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Elf" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12; $12-$18, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
"Elf Jr." — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"The Santaland Diaries" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, Tada Theatre, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info
Other celebrations
Holiday Extravaganza — Saturday, full day of events, including live nativity and capped by Starry Knight Parade, Elmwood.
Christmas Festival — Saturday, full day of events capped by tree lighting and Lighted Evening Christmas Parade, Seward.
Christmas at the Mansion — Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-19, experience the holidays the way the Morton family did, Arbor Lodge Mansion, 2600 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade — 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4, parade and community tree lighting, Firth.
Holiday Lighted Parade — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Beatrice.
“A Swinging Brownville Christmas" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12, $16-$25, Concert Hall, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.
Hometown Christmas — Dec. 11, craft show and day-long events, capped by annual Parade of Lights, Ashland.
New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular — 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Outside CHI Health Center, 10th and Cass streets, Omaha.
Lincoln-area residents who need a helping hand this season
Lincoln Housing Authority
Jamie is a single mother of two boys, ages 10 and 18. Her 10-year-old was born with the ability to use 50% of his brain. He recently had his bike stolen and she can’t afford to replace it due to medical issues she is battling. Contact Courtney at 402-434-5529 or Courtney@L-housing.com.
Nancy is a full-time student at Bryan College of Health Sciences pursuing her Bachelor of Science in nursing. She works part time while caring for her two children, ages 4 and 7, and her two brothers, ages 18 and 24, including one with special needs. She requests shoes, clothing and money for food for her family. Contact Courtney at 402-434-5529 or Courtney@L-housing.com.
Fresh Start
Sandy, 44, is overcoming homelessness with a severe mental illness. Sandy is a motivated woman working full time. She has her first apartment and needs laundry soap, toilet paper, garbage bags, a set of dishes, pots/pans, bath towels and grocery gift cards. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Sherry, 48, is just out of treatment and learning how to live a sober life. She recently received her six months’ sober coin and has a full-time job. She’s paying her way, but she’d love movie passes, gas cards or a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Amanda, 20, came to Fresh Start from incarceration, arriving with her belongings in a shoebox. Amanda needs a wall mirror, Bath & Body Works gift card, small cotton underwear (size 4-6), and sports bras (size L). Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
St. Monica's
Celina, 30, having dealt with addiction and depression her whole life, has found a community of support through St. Monica's. She’s ready to take control of her life and eager to be reunited with her sons (ages 3 and 9). She needs new twin and/or queen bedding, including sheets, pillows, pillow cases, and comforters. Contact Avary at 402-441-3768 ext. 208 or avary.pansingbrooks@stmonicas.com.
Mel, 38, is a mom of three (ages 12, 13, and 15) who’s trying to obtain custody of her children. During their visits, she strives to spend memorable time with them and is looking for positive ways to do so. Mel wants gift cards to Target (for board games), Barnes and Noble (chapter books) and Marcus Theatres. Contact Avary at 402-441-3768 ext. 208 or avary.pansingbrooks@stmonicas.com.
Voices of Hope
Linda, 31, has left an abusive relationship with few resources and little child support. She and her three children are struggling to have the basics. Gas cards would enable Linda to get to work and to her kids’ schools. Gift cards for food, cleaning and laundry supplies and clothing would also help, as well as gift certificates for movies, restaurants or activities for a family with kids 3, 7 and 11 years old. Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Cindy, 25, was transported by LPD to Voices of Hope with her two children. They were staying with a friend but have moved into an apartment. The children need coats (9-12mo girl and 3T boy), mittens and hats and warm pajamas. Cindy also needs help with her rent as well as a queen bed with mattress and sheets for herself and a twin bed with mattress and sheets for her oldest child. Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Haley, 22, is a survivor of sexual violence who was referred from the hospital ER. During the assault, her phone and purse were stolen. She would like a Trac phone with minutes as well as a store gift card to replace her purse and makeup that was inside. She is afraid to return to her house and is staying with friends. She would like security cameras as well as new queen size sheets and a blanket. Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Richard is a disabled veteran whose physical limitations prevent him from being able to prepare meals. He’s a great candidate for Meals on Wheels but can’t afford the service. $43.75 provides Richard with a week’s worth of warm, nutritious meals, plus a daily visit and well-being check by a volunteer. Contact Susie at 402-486-8509 or Susan.Egr@Tabitha.org.
Susan, a widow and retired teacher, lives alone and no longer drives. She wants to remain in her home, so she relies on Meals on Wheels for a daily meal, although she cannot afford it. $6.25 per day gives Susan the independence she desires through a delivered meal and a friendly visit from a volunteer. Contact Susie at 402-486-8509 or Susan.Egr@Tabitha.org.
Cedars
Preeda’s family immigrated to Nebraska several years ago. She has two sons, ages 7 and 4, and is now a single parent since leaving an unsafe marriage. Preeda works two jobs to support her family and attends school. She works tirelessly to get her family’s basic needs met, but she dreams of more for her kids. Preeda would appreciate a grocery store gift card so she can cook a holiday meal for her boys. Her sons would love to unwrap Play-Doh sets, remote-controlled cars and fidget toys. Contact Christine at 402-437-8820 or cwenzl@cedarskids.org.
Gianna, 15, is staying with Cedars while her family works to improve their home situation. Although it may be difficult to imagine being away from family during the holidays, Gianna finally feels safe. She needs athletic clothing (adult size L) and a hygiene gift set. She would also love a gift card to Scooter’s or any coffee shop. Contact Christine at 402-437-8820 or cwenzl@cedarskids.org.
Bruce and Dawn, with six kids already at home, welcomed Mason, 13, and Colton, 12, into their family after the boys’ parents died. Caring for eight kids isn’t easy, but the foster parents manage. They hope to give the kids a holiday full of joy and excitement. They would appreciate gift cards to Walmart and Target to buy gifts for the kids. The family would also benefit from gift cards and activity passes to zoos, museums and other outings. Contact Christine at 402-437-8820 or cwenzl@cedarskids.org.
Lancaster County Adult Drug Court
The basic needs of those in the Adult Drug Court program are extensive and ongoing. Most individuals released from custody have nothing but the clothes they’re wearing. If you can assist with essential self-care (deodorant, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brushes, combs) or clothing items, socks or undergarments (size M, L and XL), your help is appreciated. Contact Deb at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
Steven has made significant changes to his life since working on his sobriety. He’s now employed full time, has gotten caught up on child support and has re-established regular visits with his daughter. He’s ready to move into his own apartment. If you can assist with small household items (coffee maker, toaster, vacuum, cooking utensils, towels), he will be grateful. Contact Deb at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
The Bridge Behavioral Health
Jason, 47, seeks treatment for his alcohol and cocaine addiction. He finds art to be helpful with his treatment plan and would like some drawing paper and colored pencils, as well as colored string and feathers to make dream catchers. Contact Brianna at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
Patrick, 28, is recovering from meth addiction after facing homelessness earlier this year. Patrick needs basic clothing necessities -- size L underwear, sweatpants, gym shorts and size 11 tennis shoes. Contact Brianna at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
HopeSpoke
Angelica and her children, a 4-year-old boy and girls ages 6 and 8, receive mental health services at HopeSpoke. She lost her job in July when her son’s child care shut down. Medical issues are keeping her from working until at least December. Recently homeless, the family now has housing. They could use a couch, chairs, bedding and kitchen basics, and the children need winter coats (boys size 5T and two girls, sizes 7-8). Contact Becki at 402-475-7666 or broberts@hopespoke.org
Belmont Community Center
Ashley, a single mom, and her daughter (fourth grade) are strong females who have been through a lot this year. Both mom and daughter contracted COVID, missing work and school. Shortly after, they were in a car crash, sending both to the hospital with minor injuries. Alongside Ashley and her daughter are grandma and grandpa, and as a unit of four they are doing everything they can to support and care for one another. Gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet some needs. Any gift cards to restaurants or family-fun Lincoln activities would allow them to spend quality time as a family. Contact Karen at 402-477-8854 or karen.french@belmontcommunitycenter.org.
Faisal, age 4, is new to Lincoln with his mom and three siblings as they immigrated from Iraq. Faisal's dad has been in Nebraska a couple years, preparing for his wife and children to arrive. Gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet their needs, especially as most of the family are preparing for their first Nebraska winter. Contact Karen at 402-477-8854 or karen.french@belmontcommunitycenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
Diane, 32, and her two sons Vincent, 7, and Scott, 3, fled their home this year due to domestic violence. With assistance from Matt Talbot, Diane secured safe, affordable, permanent housing for their family. To provide some cheer this holiday season, Diane’s family would love help getting the following: dressers, a larger bed (queen size preferred), age-appropriate toys, children’s clothing (size 4T/5T and 10/11), children’s shoes (size 9 toddler and 6 kid), women’s winter coat, hoodies and sweatpants (size 2XL). Contact Rosie at 402-817-0612 or rosie.newell@mtko.org.
Jaxon, 22, grew up in the foster care system and had a tough start in life. As a young adult he has struggled with addiction and has been in and out of legal trouble. Jaxon has been living in one of Matt Talbot’s transition houses for the past year. He has achieved a year of sobriety, found employment and purchased a vehicle. Jaxon is ready to move into his own apartment. He needs a set of pots and pans, vacuum, mop, dishes, silverware, cups, microwave and toaster. Contact Clarence at 402-817- 9614 or Clarence.Grendahl@mtko.org.
Lutheran Family Services KinCare
A family with three children, including a nephew who was dropped off by his mother several months ago, is employed, but due to COVID, the manufacturing plant has cut hours. They are struggling to pay rent and utilities and would appreciate any help. Matt, 2, likes toys and books, wears size 5T clothes and size 6 diapers. Amy, 13, would like iPhone headphones; she wears a women's size S in clothing. Damion, 14, likes most sports and needs jogging pants and sweats in men’s size M. The family needs food for a Thanksgiving meal and would appreciate gas gift cards. Contact Deanna at 402-968-6580 or dborg@LFSNEB.org.
Mom is caring for seven children, four of her own still at home and now her three grandchildren. She works full time and is struggling to provide the necessities. This family also now has COVID, all of them are sick, and she is missing work as a result. They need groceries, gas for their vehicle, diapers size 4 and 3/4T pull-ups and wipes. Mia, age 4, would like a "Frozen" or Barbie toy, size 5T clothes, and shoes. Tim, 7, wants Spiderman toys and action figures, clothing (size 8) and shoes (size 1). Ava, age 1, singing or learning toys, clothes (18-24 months) and shoes (size 6). Denise, 12, wants a sketch pad, press-on nails, clothing (size 16 girls) and shoes (women’s size 7). Erick, 10, Nerf gun, remote-controlled car, clothing (men’s L shirt, men’s M pants), shoes (size 8). Ken, 10, "Fortnite" toys, toy katana, Nerf gun, boys’ clothes (size 10/12) and shoes (boys size 3). Mike, 14, gaming headset, Xbox One controller, clothing (men’s XXL) and shoes (men’s 11½). Contact Deanna at 402-968-6580 or dborg@LFSNEB.org.
Center For People In Need
Maggie, 31, is a full-time waitress and a single mother to two children, including one with special needs. Maggie battled a year with Stage 3 cervical cancer and treatments. She is proud of going to college, but plans are on hold while dealing with medical issues. Her son, 8, wears size 6-7 in clothing and needs special shoes. Scheels and Target gift cards would help. Her daughter, 4, wears sizes 5-6 clothes and size 11 child shoes. The family needs soap, laundry soap and shampoo, and help with utilities. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Sue works part time and goes to nursing school full time. Bill works full time in construction and goes to school part time for biotechnology. Boy, 15, needs clothes and likes joggers (size L) and athletic shoes (size 10½); also needs coat size large and hat/gloves. Girl, 14, clothes (size M), athletic shoes (size 10), coat (size M) and hat/gloves. Girl, 12, clothes (size M), athletic shoe (size 8½), coat (size M) and hat/gloves. Boy, 10, clothes (size M), athletic shoes (size 8), coat (size M), hat and gloves. Girl, 18 months, needs clothes (size 4T), toddler shoes (size 7½), coat (size 4-5T), hat and mittens. Mom needs clothes (size M) and shoes (size 9). Dad could use clothes (size L) and shoes (size 11). The family needs dish soap, dishwasher soap, laundry soap, shampoo, diapers (size 6) and wipes, bedding for queen beds and gift cards for essentials. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Danica, 24, is single and will have her first child in November. She works full time and is trying to make sure things are ready for her and her newborn daughter. She needs pants and hoodies (size L), diapers and wipes, towels, personal care items, gift cards for groceries, gas or clothing and help with car repairs to get to appointments and work. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Casey, 19, lives at home with her parents and sister, 13. Her mom has cancer and faces many medical bills. Casey attends college full time and works to help pay for household needs and utilities. The family needs gift cards to buy household items and gas. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Sara and her husband are newlyweds. She is a full-time nursing student and works part time. Her husband took a payout and left his job because of the pandemic. The couple needs gift cards for gas and household needs, queen size bedding, bath towels and kitchen towels. Sara and her husband both wear medium-size shirts. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
YWCA Lincoln
Mary, a mother of three children, has fallen on hard times through the pandemic. Her daughter, age 7, likes LOL toys and needs clothing (size 7/8) and shoes (size 13). Her 8-year-old daughter likes kitchen toys and needs clothing (size 8) and shoes (size 1). Her 11-year-old son needs full-sized bedding, clothing (sizes 14/16) and shoes (size 5). Mary needs a warm bedding set for a king-size bed, tennis shoes (size 8) and a winter coat (size XL). Contact Halea at 402-434-3494 ext. 108 or halea@ywcalincoln.org.
Logan, a single mom with two boys, ages 4 and nearly 1, would like clothing for her younger son (size 12 months). The 4-year-old would love Nintendo Mario-themed toys and clothing (size 6/7T). Mom wants a pair of tennis shoes (size 11). Contact E. Hanah at 402-434-3494 ext. 113.
Sara is a mother of four children, ages 3, 4, 13 and 20. Two of her children were born on the Autism spectrum. In addition to being a student and working, Sara has made sure they receive the resources they need. The 3-year-old loves anything that is Princess, Barbie or dolls. The 4-year-old loves dinosaurs, super heroes, fidget and sensory toys. The 13-year-old loves Legos, "Fortnite" and "Star Wars" toys. The 20-year-old loves candles, lotions, and throw blankets. Mom loves hoodies, sweatpants and yoga pants she wears for her job (size L/XL). Contact E. Hanah at 402-434-3494 ext. 113.
Carol Yoakum Family Resource Center/Arnold CLC
Sarah is a single mom to three teenage boys, one of whom is disabled. She took time off work to take care of her father, who was battling cancer this past year. After he died, Sarah went back to work but got into a serious car crash. A long recovery resulted in her losing her job, and due to the injuries, she is not able to perform all duties in her current job and her hours have been cut. She would love to give her boys some gifts for the holidays but most of the gift programs focus on younger children. The family would like gift cards to Walmart, T.J.Maxx and Best Buy. Two of her boys share a room and would like matching twin beds and black bed frames to match their dresser. The family could also use a new stainless-steel refrigerator to match their stove. Contact Dayna at 402-436-1120 ext. 5.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department
Asmaan and her family are Afghani refugees who recently resettled in Lincoln. They have an 8-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and are expecting twin girls in March. The family would appreciate winter clothing (parents size L); clothing for the kids (son is size 8/10 and size 2 in shoes; daughter size 4T and 9 toddler in shoes), and baby items for the twins when they arrive. Contact Samia at 402-805-5603 or sayoub@lincoln.ne.gov.
Amy is a single mom of three children who has been with Friendship Home and recently transitioned into her own apartment. The family would appreciate winter clothing, socks and shoes for the girls, and diapers (size 3-5). Mom would also like a vacuum and coffee table. Mom is a size M, 5-year-old is a size 5T and 11 in shoes, 2-year-old is a size 2T and 8 in shoes, 6-month-old wears clothing size 6-9 months. Contact Samia at 402-805-5603 or sayoub@lincoln.ne.gov.
The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults
Tyana, 24, is a single mom to an energetic 2-year-old. Tyana spent most of her youth in foster care, transitioning to living on her own with limited support at age 18. She will begin attending Southeast Community College in January in the welding technology program. Tyana and her son need bedding items (full size sheets, comforter, blanket and pillows), bath towels, silverware, groceries/paper products and gas gift cards. Her son needs clothes for winter (24 months), educational toys and books. Tyana also needs new tires for her vehicle. Contact Rose at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Jordan, 18, is a GED student working toward completing her education before she welcomes a baby in April. She recently moved into her first apartment. Jordan needs maternity clothes (size S/M), a winter coat (size M), hat and gloves. She is teaching herself how to braid hair and has asked for a mannequin head to help her learn. She enjoys vanilla or cinnamon lotion. She is saving money to purchase items that will be needed when the baby arrives. Any assistance with baby items (bassinet, infant car seat, blankets, diapers, onesies and socks) would be appreciated. Contact Rose at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.