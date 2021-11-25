All things merry and bright: A holiday guide to shows, music and thousands of lights in the Lincoln area

A year ago, the pandemic took away some of the holiday cheer, erasing musical and theatrical offerings from the calendar.

In their place, light shows filled the void, and their bulbs are still shining brightly this holiday season. But concerts and shows have returned, and the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas promises to be both "merry and bright."

This listing can help plan your holidays. Have something to submit? Add your listing at journalstar.com/events (Click on "Promote your event.")

Holiday events in Lincoln

Starry Nights Tree Festival Friday-Sunday. Walk through 15 designer-decorated Christmas trees, benefiting People's City Mission, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

Old World Christmas — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. A German town square will be recreated inside the church, including vendor booths and holiday decorations. Also live music, photo opportunities, raffles, prizes, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.