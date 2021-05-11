 Skip to main content
All Lincoln pools to open this summer, with reduced hours
All Lincoln pools to open this summer, with reduced hours

Hit the pool

Star City Shores and the city's other eight pools will open Memorial Day weekend. Last year, because of COVID-19, pools opened late, and four, including Star City Shores, stayed shuttered for the summer.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln city pools will once again have limited operations this year, but not because of COVID-19.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Lynn Johnson said Tuesday that all nine Lincoln pools will open May 28, but they will operate with slightly limited hours because of a lack of staffing.

Johnson said there are still about 30 openings for pool workers, leaving the city about 35% short of its needed workforce. Typically, by this point in the year, it has hired about 85% of its needed workforce, he said.

"We do have a bit of a challenge in that we're having some difficulty ... in hiring enough qualified pool staff this year," Johnson said.

Kayla Sellhorn, Parks and Recreation aquatics supervisor, said the shortage is even more acute for lifeguard positions because of limited training opportunities over the past year.

Because of that, all pools will close one hour earlier than normal. Johnson said that while swim lessons and water exercise classes will again be offered this summer, as will private pool rentals, numbers may have to be limited because of the staffing shortages.

Last year, only five city pools opened, and they didn't open until mid-June. Though COVID-19 cases have declined and more than half the eligible population has been vaccinated against the disease, the Parks and Recreation Department will require all visitors to the pools to provide their name and phone number, which will be used for contact tracing if there are any cases connected to any of the pools.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

