If you spend a lot of time hanging around the pavilions at the Lancaster Event Center during the Lancaster County Super Fair, chances are you've probably run into a Suing.
If you're an enterprising engineer reaching for the stars, Ron Suing has probably judged your rocket launch. If you competed in the 4-H Bicycle Safety Contest, his daughter was the superintendent who made it all happen, and her son helped along the way.
The Super Fair has 700 to 800 volunteers, from 4-H superintendents to food booth workers, and Ron Suing and his wife Barb are among the multi-generational families that help make the 4-H operation run smoothly.
"It's fun, and I wanted to get involved," said Ron Suing, who's been a volunteer at the fair for decades. "The family we have, I'm proud of seeing them out here, going to young people and helping them in 4-H."
A former teacher for Lincoln Public Schools, Suing said part of the reason he and his family keep coming back to help with 4-H is his love for the experience the organization gives to kids.
"When I was teaching, I saw some kids that basically didn't know what way to turn, didn't have any inspiration," he said. "But here, I get to get these kids involved."
He said there's an immense feeling of satisfaction seeing kids submit their work for judging and receiving the results, and it's part of the reason he comes back for more each year.
"It's fun. You see this little kid who can hardly look over the table and he puts his project up and he's beaming because that's his," he said. "That's his project that he made himself."
Suing's first involvement with 4-H was when he submitted his first projects at a county fair in 1953. One was a planted tree, which won a purple ribbon, and the other was a blue birdhouse, which earned a blue ribbon.
After drifting away from it all to join the U.S. Army, he returned as a food booth volunteer at the Lancaster County Fair in 1978, when Barb Suing became an assistant superintendent.
"Push comes to shove, she's the one who got me into this. She's the one who got me going here," Ron Suing said.
Tracy Anderson, 4-H urban program development coordinator and extension educator, described the Suings as an integral part of the volunteer force.
"Ron and his entire family have been a very important part of 4-H," he said. "They're very organized and all the knowledge he has he shares with the youth and the other 4-Hers."
And what's it like for Ron to work alongside his wife of 50 years? An absolute delight.
"I work with her every day in life, every single day we work together," he said. "We always make it work."