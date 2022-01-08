Alice Dittman, woman of many Nebraska firsts, publishes memoir

Schwaner was the perfect partner for Dittman, as she had previous publishing and writing experience. So, Schwaner pieced together Dittman’s life based on the stories she told and interviews she had given.

Schwaner said Dittman has harrowing stories that show her grit and bravery. As a female bank president, Dittman often ruffled the feathers of her male counterparts.

When she extended a handshake to powerful executives and they wouldn’t accept, she refused to drop her hand.

“That really surprised them,” she said.

Over and over, the book recounts similar tales of Dittman paving her way in a man’s world. As a Harvard Radcliffe Institute graduate student, she was forced to enter lecture halls through the back door, away from the men. While president of the Nebraska Bankers’ Association, Dittman was hosting events at the Country Club of Lincoln, even though the club didn’t allow women to tee off at the same time as male golfers.

In her attempts to be taken seriously in the business world, even when her abilities were brought into question, Schwaner said Dittman was never anything but classy.