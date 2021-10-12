Alec Gorynski named Lincoln Community Foundation CEO

Alec Gorynski has been named as the new president and chief executive officer of the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Gorynski, who has more than 15 years of experience working across the private, nonprofit and government sectors, will succeed Barbara Bartle, who has served as president for the past 12 years and will retire at the end of December.

"Alec brings the right energy and experience to continue the positive direction that the Lincoln Community Foundation has taken under Barbara Bartle's leadership," said Kim Robak, chair of the foundation board.

"His skills in developing relationships and building coalitions will help continue the growth of the foundation."

Before his appointment to lead the foundation, Gorynski served as vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy for First National Bank of Omaha and was president of the First National Community Development Corp.

His previous roles include vice president of regional community affairs for Bank of the West and deputy grant administrator in the Omaha mayor's office.

Gorynski's appointment concludes a four-month national search process completed by a search community.