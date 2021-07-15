Alcohol sales approved for Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium

Hobie Rupe, executive director of the state commission, said he’ll have a couple of meetings with the catering company officials and his staff to work through some of the challenges of security, alcohol storage and training because of the large number of people expected. But he doesn’t plan to hold a full hearing.

The commission has approved such special licenses for events that have served that many people over a matter of days, but not in one day, he said.

“Because it’s unique, we’ll take a little deeper dive,” Rupe said. “It’s sort of out of the blue because we’ve never had a (special designated license) for 90,000 people before.”

Scott Parker, liquor investigator for the Lincoln Police Department and the city, said the city hasn’t had an event of this magnitude that includes alcohol sales, so there have been lots of meetings to work through the details and make sure it’s goes smoothly and everyone is safe.

“This is kind of a trial run,” he said. “We are kind of inventing the wheel here to make sure this goes off without a hitch. It’s not a Husker game day, but it’s going to look like one.”