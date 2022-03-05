Alcohol flows for the first time at a Husker sporting event in Lincoln

As roars filled Pinnacle Bank Arena each time an Iowa or Nebraska wrestler was on the mat, a steady stream of fans clad in their team colors headed out onto the arena concourse and slipped in line to buy a beer.

Not that they had to wait long, if at all. By 1 p.m. Saturday, there were no lines at the beer kiosks and the Belly Up Bar. So fans could put down their $7.50 or $8.50 for a beer or a cocktail and be back watching the Big Ten Wrestling Championships within minutes.

That is exactly what was expected when University of Nebraska officials last month decided to allow alcohol sales for the first time at a Husker sporting event in Lincoln.

The lack of lines stands in sharp contrast to beer and mixed drink sales at concerts, where hundreds of people queue up before the shows begin and during breaks.

“It's more an amenity at this, where at a concert, it’s part of the experience,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “We had some lines early (Saturday). They were outside waiting when the doors opened and got in line before they went to their seats. After they settled in, it’s just been a smooth, easy flow.”

Beer in 16-ounce cans or 20-ounce cups was sold at concession booths on the arena’s second-floor concourse, and mixed drinks were sold at the Belly Up Bar, a temporary spot on the east side of the arena.

Those who got in line had their ID checked and were given a wristband before they could purchase drinks, which, Lorenz said, were initially priced relatively high.

“The idea is to find that balance to make it expensive enough that people don’t drink too much and still generate some revenue,” he said.

That said, a group of Minnesota fans said the prices were very reasonable compared with what they were used to and expressed surprise that Saturday’s event was the first Nebraska event where alcohol was sold.

Other Big Ten schools — Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers — all allow alcohol sales at their sporting events.

Alcohol has been sold at games and other events at Nebraska-Omaha for two decades, but was only approved for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — and only on a case-by-case basis — by the Board of Regents last month.

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are the only Husker event so far that has been approved for alcohol sales and is being seen as a test case for future approval.

Some of those who opposed approval contended that allowing alcohol sales would change the nature of the experience for fans and athletes. That, however, didn’t appear to be the case Saturday afternoon.

“So many people came here with their kids,” said Norma Giles, the arena’s south lobby supervisor. “It’s really a family event. ... We’ve had no issues.”

The amount of beer sold Saturday wasn’t available. But, contrary to expectations of some supporters, neither the Nebraska Athletic Department nor the arena will be getting rich from the receipts. Much of the money will go to cover event expenses, Lorenz said.

Saturday was the first of eight consecutive days of sporting events at the arena. After Sunday's wrestling finals, the arena will host the Nebraska Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments from Monday through Saturday.

“It’s rare we do that long of a run,” Lorenz said. “Normally, with boys and girls state basketball, we get 80,000 to 100,000 people. With 30,000 for the three sessions (Saturday and Sunday), that will be a big week and not just for us, but for the hotels, restaurants, downtown Lincoln.”

Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, echoed that sentiment.

“It is an incredible opportunity to showcase our community to the thousands of people coming into Lincoln,” Maul said in a news release. “With Lincoln hosting the Big Ten Wrestling Championships for the first time, many first-time visitors to Lincoln will get to see the amazing businesses and attractions that will help make their stay an exciting and memorable one. The state basketball tournaments always create an incredible buzz in our community.”

The thousands who come for the state basketball tournaments will be able to participate in a “VIP Ticket to Lincoln” program that offers discounts at 48 businesses to state basketball attendees.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, the early session crowd that peaked at about 10,000 people began streaming out of the arena and into the Haymarket.

“Everyone will go to Brewsky’s, Lazlos, Longwells, all the great restaurants down here, have lunch and come back for the night session," Lorenz said. "This is really going to be a great event for us, the Haymarket, the hotels.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.