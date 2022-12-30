Alberts: NU looking to address long lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena concession stands

Connor Husen usually likes to get a hot dog or nachos at halftime of Husker men's basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But on Thursday night, Husen stayed in his seat.

The season ticket holder from Fremont didn't want to bother with long lines at concession stands during Nebraska's game against Iowa, which led to lengthy waits for fans who had to pick between getting something to eat or drink and missing the action on the court.

"I definitely didn't leave my seat," Husen said. "I didn't even bother."

The long lines at Husker basketball games this week prompted Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Friday to address the issue, an ongoing problem since the pandemic.

In a statement Friday, Alberts said the Nebraska Athletics Department is "aware of the long wait many fans experienced at concession stands, and we understand and share your frustration.

"We will work with our partners at (the arena) to see what steps can be taken to address this issue and improve the experience," the statement continues.

Alberts said more information will be shared ahead of the Husker men's basketball team's next home game against Illinois on Jan. 10.

Officials from Pinnacle Bank Arena -- which is in charge of operating concessions at Nebraska games -- did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fans on social media reported long waits at concession stands -- many of which were closed or understaffed, they said -- during the Husker women's basketball game against Michigan on Wednesday and the men's tilt versus Iowa in front of a soldout crowd on Thursday.

Both games started at 6 p.m.

Husen, who's had tickets to men's games for the past five years, said he normally shows up an hour before tip-off and orders a pop at his usual spot before heading to his seat in the 300 level.

But in the past few years, only a limited number of the arena's concessions stands have been open.

"In the first couple of years, they always had plenty of employees. I never had to wait more than five minutes in line," he said. "Ever since COVID happened, employees are probably harder to find."

On Thursday, he guesses he probably saw 40 to 50 people waiting in line at one of the open stands, many of whom missed tipoff and part of the first half in which the Huskers stormed to a big lead.

Pinnacle Bank Arena only accepts credit cards, which Husen said could contribute to the waits as well. Husen also said he has to sign every time he completes a transaction, which he hasn't noticed in the past.

This is also the first year that the arena is selling alcohol at Husker basketball games, although the arena has managed alcohol sales at soldout concerts for years.

While Husen doesn't blame the employees, he said he'd like to see more registers open, especially when the arena knows there will be a big crowd, like on Thursday.

"Trying to get a basic bottled water and wait for 15 or 20 minutes?" he said. "That's a problem."

