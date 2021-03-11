Airborne command center planes now operating out of Lincoln

He said it's "unusual" for a commercial airport to have sturdy-enough pavement and long-enough runways to support the heavy planes.

"That's why Lincoln is good, because it can support that," Ligon said.

While 2006-2007 is the last time Offutt planes made the Lincoln Airport a temporary home due to runway work, the E-4B planes did a short stint in Lincoln in the spring of 2019 after widespread flooding left part of the Bellevue base underwater, including their hangar.

Ligon said the planes flew out of Lincoln for two to three months then while the Air Force waited for floodwaters to recede and made repairs to facilities.

"You could say it was kind of a practice" for the current relocation, he said.

The planes have a normal crew of about 70 people, which includes the pilots, security staff and battle staff, but can accommodate as many as 112 passengers.

Those crew members are commuting daily from the Omaha area to Lincoln.

There also are several dozen ground crew staff, whom Ligon said are referred to as "maintainers." They typically do rotations of one to two weeks where they will stay in Lincoln.