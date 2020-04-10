Air quality advisory issued due to controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for southeastern and south central Nebraska through Saturday.
The air quality in Nebraska may be affected by burning of prairie and rangelands in Kansas and Oklahoma.
Those sensitive to low air quality are advised to reduce and limit outdoor activities during the advisory.
The Air Quality Index can be monitored for hourly updates at https://www.airnow.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.