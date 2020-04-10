You are the owner of this article.
Air quality advisory issued due to controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma
Daily Life Kansas

Landowners drive through smoke from a controlled burn of a pasture near Salina, Kansas, in April 2017.

 Shelly Kulhanek

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for southeastern and south central Nebraska through Saturday.

The air quality in Nebraska may be affected by burning of prairie and rangelands in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Those sensitive to low air quality are advised to reduce and limit outdoor activities during the advisory. 

The Air Quality Index can be monitored for hourly updates at https://www.airnow.gov.

 

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

