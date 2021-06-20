Air Force veteran witnesses special flight as 100th birthday gift on Father's Day

“It was a great service,” he said.

After he retired from the military, Ted went on to receive a certificate in teaching from Concordia University in Seward. While they’ve moved all across the country, Ted and his wife of 75 years, Barbara, settled down in Texas for 30 years before moving to Lincoln about three years ago.

After taking the flight, Wolfram’s son said he understood why his father fell in love with flying.

“It was the thrill of a lifetime,” he said. “Words can’t express what it's like being up there in an open cockpit airplane — to feel all the elements blowing by, your hair blowing in the wind, looking down and then seeing family as we flew over.”

Wolfram was joined by his wife, son, two daughters and his son’s daughters for the birthday celebration. His two daughters came in from Texas and Wisconsin.

Wolfram’s son said being a military family that frequently moved brought the family very close over the years, and it was great to have everyone together on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we get together for parties for my mom and dad, it is a very tight knit thing because we've been such a close knit family for … 65 to 70 years,” he said.