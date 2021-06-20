Air Force veteran witnesses special flight as 100th birthday gift on Father's Day

Sunday was Ted Wolfram’s 100th birthday, Father’s Day and the day he watched his son take a spin in the same plane he learned to fly in 79 years ago.
Wolfram, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, was joined by family at SilverHawk Aviation in Lincoln on Sunday morning for a birthday and Father’s Day gift wrapped into one.
The family initially hoped Wolfram himself could go up in the PT-13 Stearman, but he wasn’t able to because of his limited mobility.
Still, Ted was all smiles as he watched his son, also named Ted Wolfram, circle overhead in the plane with pilot Chris Stokes.
“I think there was a lot of joy knowing that he started in this 79 years ago and now I had an opportunity to fly in the same type of plane that he learned to fly in,” his son said.
Wolfram said he has fond memories of the PT-13 Stearman.
“It’s a terrific little airplane,” he said.
Wolfram served with the Air Force for a total of 27 years and flew in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Wolfram said he had many different kinds of experiences during his time in the military, depending on where he was stationed. Above all else, his family said he has always been incredibly proud to have served his country.
“It was a great service,” he said.
After he retired from the military, Ted went on to receive a certificate in teaching from Concordia University in Seward. While they’ve moved all across the country, Ted and his wife of 75 years, Barbara, settled down in Texas for 30 years before moving to Lincoln about three years ago.
After taking the flight, Wolfram’s son said he understood why his father fell in love with flying.
“It was the thrill of a lifetime,” he said. “Words can’t express what it's like being up there in an open cockpit airplane — to feel all the elements blowing by, your hair blowing in the wind, looking down and then seeing family as we flew over.”
Wolfram was joined by his wife, son, two daughters and his son’s daughters for the birthday celebration. His two daughters came in from Texas and Wisconsin.
Wolfram’s son said being a military family that frequently moved brought the family very close over the years, and it was great to have everyone together on Sunday.
“When we get together for parties for my mom and dad, it is a very tight knit thing because we've been such a close knit family for … 65 to 70 years,” he said.
Wolfram’s 100th birthday present was about a year in the making, his son said.
His son’s neighbor connected him with Stokes, also an Air Force veteran and now commercial pilot who owns a PT-13 Stearman.
The PT-13 Stearman is a Boeing plane that was mass produced for use in World War II, Stokes said. In the decades following the war, many people bought the planes for cheap and converted them into crop dusters.
A subculture of Stearman enthusiasts exists now, Stokes said, and people are restoring them to their former glory.
Stokes purchased his PT-13 Stearman during the COVID-19 pandemic and said he has loved flying it since.
“It's my favorite material possession, by far,” he said. “Every chance I get, I come out here.”
When the Wolfram family reached out to him about the opportunity for Wolfram to possibly fly in the plane, he was all in to help make the celebration come together, he said.
“To take my weird little selfish hobby, and to share it with an American hero like this guy, it's really meaningful,” Stokes said.
The family has gifted Ted other flying excursions on previous milestone birthdays. For his 80th and 90th birthdays they took him on plane rides. For his 85th he was given a special plane ride, where he got to “bail out” and parachute out of the plane, his son said.
“Being a pilot, he never had to bail out of an airplane, so that's a good thing, but he always wanted to do that,” his son said.
Ted has always joked that he’ll live to be 106, his son said. His son said he is already thinking about what his father’s next milestone birthday gift will be and isn’t sure how the family will top this year’s.
“Tomorrow, I gotta start planning for his next party at 105,” he said.
