As with every year before the Fourth of July, Lincoln residents are reminded of one of the city’s abiding messages when it comes to fireworks disposal: “If it’s in our streets, it’s in our streams.”

That message came from Erin Kubicek, an environmental health educator with the city’s watershed management department, who on Monday, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue Inspector Jason Relford, urged Lincolnites to follow the proper steps when getting rid of their fireworks at the end of their celebrations to better protect themselves and the environment from fireworks-related accidents.

Fireworks sales don't officially start in Lincoln until July 3, and can only be legally used that day and July 4. That can mean a lot of fireworks are used in a short time period, which can lead to a lot of leftover debris.

Kubicek took the time Monday to outline the following steps for proper firework disposal:

* Have a bucket of water, preferably metal, ready.

* Wait for fireworks to cool.

* Sweep up fireworks and soak them in the bucket of water.

* Once they are thoroughly soaked, fireworks can be thrown away with regular trash.

“Fireworks contain heavy metals and other chemicals … which are harmful to wildlife,” Kubicek said.

If fireworks are left on the street, rain will wash away these chemicals, which will ultimately make their way into storm drains and then to the nearest streams and waterways.

“Clean them up as soon as you reasonably can,” she said.

To avoid contamination, Kubicek said that all cardboard packaging must also go into the trash and should not be recycled.

“Supervision is key,” Relford said, adding that last year, the majority of calls received by Lincoln Fire and Rescue on the Fourth of July were a result of improperly discarded fireworks — most of which were inside trash cans.

The outcome, Relford said, is LFR resources getting tied up, leaving them unavailable for medical-related emergencies.

“It puts a significant strain on the EMS system as well as the fire system and strains the resources pretty heavily,” he said.

On July 3, the city will hold its annual Uncle Sam Jam Fourth of July celebration at Oak Lake Park, starting with music and food vendors at 4 p.m. and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

On July 5, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., a fireworks cleanup event at Oak Lake will take place in addition to Amnesty Day, where unused fireworks — legal or not — can be disposed of from 9-11:30 a.m.

Separately, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release Monday that Fort Kearny will be the only state recreational area allowing fireworks use on the Fourth of July.

Pawnee, Branched Oak and Wagon Train state recreation areas, all in Lancaster County, will not permit fireworks due to “exceptional drought conditions,” the release said.

Since April, drought has continued to plague Lancaster County with both the county and Lincoln issuing restrictions on water use.

Relford said that it’s extremely important residents remain mindful of their surroundings and the type of fireworks they use.

“The likelihood that if you shoot a Roman candle in the air, it’s not going to go 200, 300, 400 feet in the sky — it’s going to go 25, 50, maybe 75 (feet),” Relford said. “When it comes back down, there’s a possibility that it may still be hot, it may still be somewhat ignitable. And if you’re shooting it around a bunch of dry trees, or if it touches dry grass, there’s always that possibility that it may ignite something.”

Lincoln residents are reminded that the only time fireworks can legally be used is between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

