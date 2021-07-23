Aging Partners data leak exposes more than 1,500 clients' personal info

A data breach caused by a phishing scam led to the leak of 1,513 people's protected health information from Aging Partners, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Four email accounts at Aging Partners, a department of the City of Lincoln that serves the senior population in the area, were compromised, leaking more than 46,000 individual emails.

For the 1,513 affected individuals, data including their name, address, date of birth, phone number, Social Security number, medical condition, medical information and more could be in the hands of the unknown user or users.

The breach occurred between May 18-21. It wasn't detected by the city's informational services department until May 25, at which point the city disconnected the accounts and issued new pass codes. Seven of the emails contained bank information or other financial information, the release said.

Randall Jones, director of Aging Partners, said a forensic software company was hired to examine the situation but couldn't determine whether any information was downloaded. Aging Partners also conducted an internal investigation of the 46,000 emails to determine which patients had been affected.