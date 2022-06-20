After weather disruptions, Jazz in June is ready for third try at staging outdoor show

This year's Jazz in June concert series hasn't enjoyed the start Mike Semrad had hoped for, but it's all about staying on your toes, he said, and hoping for the best.
The first of the Tuesday night concerts was rescheduled to November and the second was moved indoors at the Rococo Theatre, both due to the threat of thunderstorms.
The crowd cheers during the first show of the 2021 Jazz in June season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
So it's no surprise that Semrad, the event's first-year coordinator, said Monday he is keeping an eye on the forecast while looking forward to finally hosting this week's outdoor concert as planned.
"It's Nebraska. The weather can sometimes be your nemesis," Semrad said. "You just kind of roll with it and and hope for the best. I'm just excited to finally let it fly."
Tuesday will be warm, of course -- it is June -- but temperatures in the low 90s won't stop the show scheduled in the Sheldon Museum of Art sculpture garden on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. There's only the slightest chance of an evening thundershower.
Barn finds: In rural Sumner, a million-dollar muscle car collection goes to auction
Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39
University of Nebraska-Lincoln police arrest 'dangerous subject' on campus
Stored for decades near Sumner, rare Mustang sells for $442,000
Time could be short for Lincoln Airport's long runway
Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say
Most areas of Lincoln cleared from tornado warning as forecasters track dangerous storms
Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location
A flurry of fraud: City clerks have recently stolen money from 17 Nebraska towns
Lincoln Greek restaurant The Parthenon moving out; Hickman restaurant moving in
Nebraska Game and Parks rejects turkey hunt changes, approves lion, river otter seasons
Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa
Watch now: Lincoln student opens boutique in Waverly inspired by late grandmother
Town hall meeting draws avid drag racers, residents annoyed by motorists racing on O Street
Longtime Lincoln, Omaha bike shops getting a new owner
Food trucks, including options for ice cream and shaved ice, will be available prior to and during the performance and attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated while in the heat.
The final concert of the annual Jazz in June series is set for June 28.
This week, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling will take the stage.
"Kurt has been thought of as the greatest of all time in the jazz world," Semrad said. "He's one of the best out there.
"I think it's going to be an awesome experience for everyone to soak in."
Jazz in June is in its 31st year of providing a free, outdoor concert series featuring what Semrad said is "some of the best jazz in the world."
Semrad took over leadership of the Jazz in June series this spring with a lot of ties to the event's history.
His father — Mike Sr. — is a musician and was a co-founder of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, along with Butch Berman. It was Berman who got Jazz in June up and running in its early days.
Now it's the job of Semrad to keep the series going, with one eye always on the weather.
"It's not often you get to experience some of the greatest jazz outdoors in a beautiful area like the university provides. What it comes down to is connection with friends, family and people in the community," Semrad said. "It's just an all-around beautiful experience."
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Daniel Bartek lounges by the waters of Holmes Lake after a long day of work on Friday, June 10, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Carpet Land’s Caden Cetak (left) slides for home as Judds Brothers’ Chase Blanchard tags him out during the annual Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion tournament championship game Sunday, June 11, 2022, at Den Hartog Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
New Kids on the Block perform Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Nebraska offensive linemen Kevin Williams Jr (center) huddles up with campers before taking a break during a football camp held at the Lincoln Sports Foundation field on Saturday, June 11, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Spectators watch as purebred pigs are showcased Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cornhusker Classic Swine Show at Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A bicyclist peddles uphill past a field of wildflowers on a section of the Mopac bike trail near Vine Street on Friday, June 10, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Union Bank’s Reese Kortum pitches the ball against a Millard North batter during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion Tournament game on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Densmore Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Anderson Ford's Braeden Sunken bats in the third inning of a Mike Peterson Tournament legion baseball game against Millard North on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Densmore Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
The flyover bridge that will connect U.S. 77 to the South Beltway has steel beams laid the entire west to east distance on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Lincoln Salt Dogs left fielder Randy Norris dives but misses the catch after a long ball hit by Chicago Dog's Grant Kay ( not pictured) in the second inning at Haymarket Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A rancher takes a load off while waiting for an auction during the annual Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska at the Cass County Fairgrounds on June 4 in Weeping Water. The annual fundraiser moves around the state, and is held in a new location each year.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
North’s Kamden Dusatko (middle) and his teammates celebrate their win over South in the Shrine Bowl on June 4 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks with recruits to wrap up the Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 3, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Tire marks mar the surface of the parking lot of Kohls, at the corner of 84th and O street, in this aerial view on June 2.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A memorial to victims of a crash that occurred May 29 is set up on O Street at the site of the crash on June 2.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A family-style seafood boil, tossed in butter and Cajun seasonings, is complimented by New Orleans-style beverages at Bourbon Street by Single Barrel, located in the Haymarket in Downtown, on June 1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Lincoln Police Officer and CSI instigator Jason Hellmuth talks about using various lights to inspect crime scenes during Bridging the Gap on June 1.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or
jebbers@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.