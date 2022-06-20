After weather disruptions, Jazz in June is ready for third try at staging outdoor show

This year's Jazz in June concert series hasn't enjoyed the start Mike Semrad had hoped for, but it's all about staying on your toes, he said, and hoping for the best.

The first of the Tuesday night concerts was rescheduled to November and the second was moved indoors at the Rococo Theatre, both due to the threat of thunderstorms.

So it's no surprise that Semrad, the event's first-year coordinator, said Monday he is keeping an eye on the forecast while looking forward to finally hosting this week's outdoor concert as planned.

"It's Nebraska. The weather can sometimes be your nemesis," Semrad said. "You just kind of roll with it and and hope for the best. I'm just excited to finally let it fly."

Tuesday will be warm, of course -- it is June -- but temperatures in the low 90s won't stop the show scheduled in the Sheldon Museum of Art sculpture garden on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. There's only the slightest chance of an evening thundershower.

Food trucks, including options for ice cream and shaved ice, will be available prior to and during the performance and attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated while in the heat.

The final concert of the annual Jazz in June series is set for June 28.

This week, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling will take the stage.

"Kurt has been thought of as the greatest of all time in the jazz world," Semrad said. "He's one of the best out there.

"I think it's going to be an awesome experience for everyone to soak in."

Jazz in June is in its 31st year of providing a free, outdoor concert series featuring what Semrad said is "some of the best jazz in the world."

Semrad took over leadership of the Jazz in June series this spring with a lot of ties to the event's history.

His father — Mike Sr. — is a musician and was a co-founder of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, along with Butch Berman. It was Berman who got Jazz in June up and running in its early days.

Now it's the job of Semrad to keep the series going, with one eye always on the weather.

"It's not often you get to experience some of the greatest jazz outdoors in a beautiful area like the university provides. What it comes down to is connection with friends, family and people in the community," Semrad said. "It's just an all-around beautiful experience."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

