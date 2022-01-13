After warm streak, snow in the forecast for Lincoln

The weather may feel like its March, but the calendar intends to remind you it's January.

Lincoln made it into the upper 50s for the third day in a row Thursday, in what's likely to be the calm before the storm.

A winter storm set to move into the area Friday could drop anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow. The National Weather Service said Lincoln could see periods of snow mixed with rain throughout the day on Friday, with precipitation likely turning to all snow after 6 p.m.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect Friday morning but travel concerns will likely focus on the afternoon commute.

The storm is forecast to drop heavier amounts the farther east you go, with Omaha likely to get 3-5 inches and parts of western Iowa to see 6 inches or ore. By contrast, only a dusting of snow is expected along the Interstate 80 corridor west of Grand Island.

Two factors will play a role in how much snow Lincoln gets, the weather service said: whether the storm track shifts to the west and how long it takes for rain to transition to snow. Lincoln's high on Friday is forecast to reach 41 degrees, although temperatures will start dropping in the early afternoon as the wind shifts to the north.