After viral first edition, Josh Fight sequel planned for May

What’s better than hundreds of people named Josh hitting each other with pool noodles?

Hundreds of Joshes fighting two years in a row — but this time with food trucks, a costume contest and prizes.

A year ago, Arizona native Josh Swain hit send on a tweet, joking that he would fight everyone with the same name. The idea went viral on social media, and much to Swain’s surprise, people began talking about visiting the random coordinates he’d mentioned.

Swain knew he had to follow through on his plan, so he made his way to Lincoln, where hundreds of Joshes grabbed pool noodles in an open field in Air Park for the first series of Josh Fights on April 23, 2021.

Now, Swain is looking to defend his name yet again with an anniversary Josh Fight on May 21. This year, the event will be at 11 a.m. at Bowling Lake Park. Ticket sales ($11 fighters, $10 spectators) will go to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Joshes and non-Joshes are welcome to attend, as food trucks from Tastee Trailer and Taco Loco will be there. Winners of the costume contest will receive gift baskets courtesy of the Lincoln Airport.

Swain is also selling Josh Fight merchandise. All the proceeds from the T-shirts and pins will go to Partners in Health, a national organization that prevents maternal and infant mortality.

Last year, Swain’s event raised more than $44,000 for Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

How to sign up For information about the event, tickets and donations, visit thejoshfight.com. Capacity is 1,000 people, including 200 designated fighters.

Part of the reason the event went over so well, he believes, is because of its location. Swain said Nebraskans are generous, and they welcomed the Josh Fight with open arms. He’s now an honorary citizen of Lincoln, an honor bestowed by the mayor after last year's fight.

“I don’t think this event would work anywhere else,” Swain said. “The people of Lincoln are just so nice."

Last year's event turned out much better than Swain ever would’ve guessed, he said. It was a miracle everything came together last-minute. With more time to plan this year, he's hoping for bigger and better.

“People loved it last year and they said they wanted it again,” Swain said. “Who am I to deprive them of that?”

And maybe — just maybe — Swain said, the Josh Fight will become an annual event.

"If all goes well this year, we just might have to keep it going," he said.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.