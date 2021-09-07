After serving in Vietnam, Lincoln lawyer Jim Gordon spent decades serving city

Gordon was active with the organization from its beginning, and served on its board for seven years.

“A lot of people join a board to say they’re on a board. That wasn’t Jim. He was out there trimming trees and doing landscaping with me.”

Just before she retired last year, Ayers got to work and found a voicemail from Gordon. He was calling to wish her well, and she was touched. She knew he was battling dementia, and that it might not have been easy for him.

“That he made the effort to call me, that’s who he was.”

Gordon was a Lincoln High graduate who attended UNL as a Regents Scholar. But he liked to say he majored in partying and pool. He dropped out, got a job with the railroad, lost his student deferment and was drafted by the U.S. Army.

His years in Vietnam changed him, Kilgarin said. After seeing combat more than 30 times, he nearly lost part of his right leg to shrapnel and spent 17 months -- with more surgeries than he could count -- in a Denver-area Army hospital.

That experience, and the support he received when he returned to Lincoln, would drive him for the rest of his life. It’s why he was so involved, Kilgarin said.