After season's uncertain start, Nebraska state parks attendance tops recent years

Earlier this year, Jim Swenson wasn’t sure what he would be managing.
The administrator of Nebraska’s 76 state parks, recreation areas and other properties was watching the country, and the state, quickly close down, and he and others started taking similar steps to try to slow the spread of a virus.
They didn’t know what to expect.
“The concerns we had related to COVID was the uncertainty,” he said last week. “How extensive it was going to become; how long it would linger; and what precautions would be necessary for us.”
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission shut its visitor centers and playgrounds in March. Next came the closure of its 230 cabins and 62 lodge rooms. Then its 11,000 campsites and, later, swimming beaches.
But the state never closed the gates on its parks — keeping them open for day use — and they became popular draws for people escaping the pressures of the pandemic.
“We were very pleased we were able to keep the park environments available to the public. They were looking for a way to be outdoors.”
And they were looking in record numbers. Through the end of July, resident and nonresident park permits sales were up 18.5% over the same time last year.
That’s a little misleading, Swenson said, because 2019’s widespread flooding put a dent in park attendance. But 2020’s numbers so far are still 8.3% over 2018, and 6.7% above 2017.
Swenson didn’t have real attendance numbers available, just percentage increases. But he’s spent his recent weekends traveling to park properties in all corners of Nebraska, he said, and he wasn’t alone.
“I can easily say every park has had good use. I can attest to the busyness of the campgrounds, and increased fishing.”
In fact, fishing permit sales are up this year in nine out of 10 categories, said Dean Rosenthal, fisheries division administrator.
Through the end of August, the state had sold 122,406 resident annual permits — its most popular — which is nearly 32,000 more than last year, and more than any other year in the past decade.
Based on his staff’s research, they’re seeing Nebraskans who are buying their first fishing permit, or those who haven’t held one in at least a decade.
“One of the reasons people don’t go fishing is a lack of time. That’s something they had this year,” he said. “It’s a combination of having time because of other activities being canceled, or being laid off, or cabin fever.”
After its early clampdowns, the Game and Parks Commission reopened its park and recreation area offerings in stages — first a limited number of campsites, then more, then an abbreviated schedule of cabins and lodges focused on weekends, giving staff time to decontaminate them, Swenson said.
The state has since reopened most buildings and restored most services, with the exception of some smaller spaces at historical parks, and activities requiring close contact between staff and guests, such as horseback rides, and Mahoney’s indoor playground, which is difficult to disinfect.
The lodges at Mahoney and Fort Robinson state parks will remained closed indefinitely.
So far, Swenson isn’t aware of any COVID-related problems or cases where park users spread or contracted the coronavirus.
It wasn’t a normal season, he said. But it’s ending better than it started.
“It’s been a reasonably good summer,” he said. “All things considered.”
