After season's uncertain start, Nebraska state parks attendance tops recent years

That’s a little misleading, Swenson said, because 2019’s widespread flooding put a dent in park attendance. But 2020’s numbers so far are still 8.3% over 2018, and 6.7% above 2017.

Swenson didn’t have real attendance numbers available, just percentage increases. But he’s spent his recent weekends traveling to park properties in all corners of Nebraska, he said, and he wasn’t alone.

“I can easily say every park has had good use. I can attest to the busyness of the campgrounds, and increased fishing.”

In fact, fishing permit sales are up this year in nine out of 10 categories, said Dean Rosenthal, fisheries division administrator.

Through the end of August, the state had sold 122,406 resident annual permits — its most popular — which is nearly 32,000 more than last year, and more than any other year in the past decade.

Based on his staff’s research, they’re seeing Nebraskans who are buying their first fishing permit, or those who haven’t held one in at least a decade.

“One of the reasons people don’t go fishing is a lack of time. That’s something they had this year,” he said. “It’s a combination of having time because of other activities being canceled, or being laid off, or cabin fever.”