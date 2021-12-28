 Skip to main content
After record-setting December warmth, change is on the way
After record-setting December warmth, change is on the way

  • Updated
Feature photo, 12.24

People visit Tower Square on a sunny, warm and snowless Christmas Eve.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

We were due, right?

After basking in record-setting warmth in Lincoln on Dec. 2, Dec. 15 and Christmas Eve, it's finally time to look for those gloves, hats and that winter coat.

Forecasters said the thermometer will take a nose dive with a passing cold front on Tuesday afternoon, and by the weekend, we could be looking at accumulating snow and below-zero temperatures.

Weather service confirms more tornadoes Wednesday than ever before in December

Just how much snow might fall and how far temperatures might drop are still up for debate, but it certainly will come as a big change.

For almost everyone in these parts, this month will go down as the warmest December of their lives. Through Monday, this month's average temperature of 37.8 degrees topped the normal average temperature by 9 degrees and trailed only the December of 1889 in the record book.

December will go down as the fifth straight month with above-average temperatures in Lincoln, and the ninth of 2021. Of course, the year also saw the second-coldest temperature ever recorded in Lincoln when the thermometer dove to minus-31 on Feb. 16.

State Patrol takes responsibility for errant emergency notification to cellphones Tuesday night

Nothing like that is in the forecast, but keep an eye out for some light snow possible on Wednesday afternoon, and more snow is possible as the new year rings in on Saturday.

By Saturday night, temperatures could drop below zero in Lincoln for the first time this season.

Highs in Lincoln will bounce from the 20s on Wednesday to above freezing on Thursday and Friday before Saturday's high holds near 12 degrees.

Weather service: Tornado moved west of Lincoln during Wednesday's storm
