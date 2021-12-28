After record-setting December warmth, change is on the way

We were due, right?

After basking in record-setting warmth in Lincoln on Dec. 2, Dec. 15 and Christmas Eve, it's finally time to look for those gloves, hats and that winter coat.

Forecasters said the thermometer will take a nose dive with a passing cold front on Tuesday afternoon, and by the weekend, we could be looking at accumulating snow and below-zero temperatures.

Just how much snow might fall and how far temperatures might drop are still up for debate, but it certainly will come as a big change.

For almost everyone in these parts, this month will go down as the warmest December of their lives. Through Monday, this month's average temperature of 37.8 degrees topped the normal average temperature by 9 degrees and trailed only the December of 1889 in the record book.

December will go down as the fifth straight month with above-average temperatures in Lincoln, and the ninth of 2021. Of course, the year also saw the second-coldest temperature ever recorded in Lincoln when the thermometer dove to minus-31 on Feb. 16.