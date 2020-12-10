After record highs, snow is on its way to Lincoln

Hope you enjoyed the nice weather, because winter is on its way.

Lincoln set a record high of 64 degrees on Tuesday and tied a record with a high of 66 on Wednesday.

After a bit of a transition day Thursday, where the high made it into the low 50s, the weather will make a sharp turn Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday afternoon for much of eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County. It is scheduled to go into effect Friday morning at 9 a.m. and last until noon Saturday.

The weather service says snow is likely to develop early Friday morning across much of the area. Most areas should see 2 inches or less during the day on Friday, but more snow could fall overnight and into Saturday. Total accumulations in some areas could be as much as 5 inches.

The specific forecast for Lincoln calls for 2-3 inches of snow, but the city is included in an area, stretching east to Omaha and south to Beatrice and Nebraska City, where up to 5 inches is possible.

A 13-county swath of central and south-central Nebraska also is in a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. Friday-6 a.m. Saturday.