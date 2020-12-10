 Skip to main content
After record highs, snow is on its way to Lincoln
After record highs, snow is on its way to Lincoln

Hope you enjoyed the nice weather, because winter is on its way.

Lincoln set a record high of 64 degrees on Tuesday and tied a record with a high of 66 on Wednesday.

After a bit of a transition day Thursday, where the high made it into the low 50s, the weather will make a sharp turn Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday afternoon for much of eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County. It is scheduled to go into effect Friday morning at 9 a.m. and last until noon Saturday.

The weather service says snow is likely to develop early Friday morning across much of the area. Most areas should see 2 inches or less during the day on Friday, but more snow could fall overnight and into Saturday. Total accumulations in some areas could be as much as 5 inches.

Wacky weather on tap for Lincoln: Record high Tuesday, snow possible Friday

The specific forecast for Lincoln calls for 2-3 inches of snow, but the city is included in an area, stretching east to Omaha and south to Beatrice and Nebraska City, where up to 5 inches is possible.

A 13-county swath of central and south-central Nebraska also is in a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. Friday-6 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service said the storm could create hazardous driving conditions, with slick roads and reduced visibility, during the evening rush hour Friday as well as into the night.

Once the storm moves out, the pattern will change to colder weather. The weather service forecasts that temperatures from Saturday-Wednesday will range from the low to upper 30s. The average high this time of year is in the upper 30s.

Despite records, November in Lincoln was not among warmest ever
17 more Nebraska counties named disaster areas

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

