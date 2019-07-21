Following nine consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s and little to no precipitation, thunderstorms cooled off Southeastern Nebraska and dumped several inches of rain on the region Sunday morning.
As of 10 a.m., more than 3 inches of rain had fallen at the Lincoln Airport since 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Prior to Sunday, just 0.77 inches of rain had been recorded at the airport in the month of July.
Flood advisories have been issued for several communities to the west of Lincoln, including York, Fillmore, Thayer, Hamilton, Merrick and Polk counties. The weather service said minor flooding was expected in those counties near small creeks and drainage areas through Sunday afternoon.
Sundays rainfall totals will smash the previous record precipitation for July 21, which was 1.70 inches in 1943, according to the weather service.