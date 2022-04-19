After housing hundreds of displaced Ukrainians, Lincoln business looks to expand efforts

On the outside, the Best Western Felix might look like any other chain hotel in Warsaw.

But inside its doors, 165 Ukrainian refugees are escaping the trenches of war thanks to Lincoln's Steve Glenn and his company Executive Travel’s recent project — Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine. After raising enough money to house each family for the next couple months, Glenn hopes to book even more rooms for families stuck sleeping in train stations and shelters.

The project has been successful so far, Glenn said, because of the community's generosity. Glenn said he was thankful to his Nebraska friends for surpassing their fundraising goal in less than three weeks.

The hotel residents have been grateful, too, albeit a little overwhelmed. The things they’ve witnessed have left them traumatized, and some don’t even want to leave their rooms.

Despite the bitter circumstances, Glenn and his volunteers are still able to connect with the refugees. An ice cream birthday party held at the hotel for one of the children was the first time Glenn saw some of the kids smile.

“Two weeks ago, they were shell-shocked,” Glenn said. “The children would not look at you.”

Glenn’s volunteers have been hard at work finding permanent placements for the refugees. Every day, Glenn said, one or two families are able to immigrate to other places in Europe, Canada or the U.S. About half of them intend to return to Ukraine after the war is over.

The group finds new families to fill the empty rooms thanks to its local partners, who help scout people arriving at the border or sleeping at a conference center. Glenn wanted to prioritize mothers whose husbands are away, because they have little resources, he said.

Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine has raised $200,000 since the campaign launched March 25, but is hoping to raise $160,000 more in order to secure more rooms.

However, finding rooms in Warsaw has been difficult. The city has been packed since Ukrainians began fleeing after the Russian invasion.

Another volunteer, Glenn’s employee Brian Wallingford, recently returned from Warsaw after helping the hotel’s residents get clothes, food and medicine.

Wallingford, Glenn and other volunteers have been posting daily updates on the project’s website, www.operationsafeharbor.com.

In one of Wallingford’s posts, he shares photos of a smiling but weary family. In other, the team poses with the mayor of Warsaw.

Glenn said he wanted to include regular updates to highlight their efforts for donors.

“The key to this is sharing the story so (donors) understand they can have an impact,” Glenn said. “This isn't throwing money at the wall. These are real families.”

Though campaign organizers have plenty of work to do, the group has made strides in improving conditions for Ukrainian families waiting to find permanent placement. Glenn hopes that soon, they’ll all find permanent, happy homes again — whether that’s in the U.S. or elsewhere.

For now, they’re finding a little bit of solace at the Best Western Felix.

“The beauty of Operation Safe Harbor is we’re able to give them stability,” Glenn said. “This is their home away from home.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.