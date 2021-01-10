After drought in 2020, what's Mother Nature have in store for Lincoln, state in 2021?

Nebraska ended 2020 with its worst drought conditions in more than seven years.
As of Dec. 29, more than 99% of the state was in some level of drought, and more than half was in severe drought or worse.
Last year ranked as the 16th driest year ever in Nebraska, as most areas of the state saw precipitation that was well below normal.
Lincoln's total of 23.63 inches of precipitation was nearly 20% below normal, making it the driest year in the city since 2012. Other areas fared worse, however.
According to the National Weather Service, Omaha's precipitation total was 42% below average, while Norfolk was 32% short.
Still, drought conditions are much less severe in eastern Nebraska. Nearly two dozen counties in southwest Nebraska and the Panhandle are either fully or partially in extreme drought. Chadron, in the state's far northwest corner, saw 58% less precipitation than normal, and Scottsbluff saw its fourth-driest year ever.
The drought in 2020 came after several wetter-than-normal years. In fact, precipitation from 2015-2019 in Lincoln was higher than in any other five-year period since records started being kept in 1887. In 2019, Nebraska saw historic floods as part of the third-wettest year on record.
State Climatologist Martha Shulski said the increased precipitation experienced prior to last year has become the norm, but occasional dry years are normal, too.
"On the whole, Nebraska has seen an overall increase in precipitation annually, by about 10% over the past century," Shulski said in an email. "The overall increase is accelerating in recent decades. But this trend toward a wetter environment is punctuated by dry periods, like what we are seeing now."
She said climate change is making extreme flips from dry to wet conditions — and vice versa — more common, especially in this area of the country, which already has a high degree of weather variability.
That makes it a bit hard to predict what will happen this year.
The last time Lincoln had a dry spell, it lasted two years, from 2012 into 2013. That led to drought conditions lingering into early summer 2014.
Whether that could happen again is unclear.
Shulski said Nebraska has been in a La Nina weather pattern for several months, which led to the drier and generally warmer fall. That pattern will continue through the winter months.
It typically leads to more snow and lower temperatures in the northern U.S. and warmer, drier conditions to the south. Nebraska is right on the dividing line, so how the winter will play out will "depend on the position of the ridge/trough pattern and track of storm systems," she said.
Shulski said the state as a whole needs to see normal precipitation this winter at a minimum, "though above-normal would be better. "
She said that longer-term forecasts are hinting at a warm, dry spring, which is not a good sign and could mean drought conditions linger into the summer.
The National Weather Service, in its three-month drought forecast, has drought persisting across the entire state through at least the end of March.
"I would expect the drought map to look quite similar to what it is now starting out the next growing season," Shulski said. "Let’s hope this is wrong."
One thing that perhaps kept drought conditions from being worse last year was the amount of surplus moisture in the ground. That kept Nebraska from seeing the extreme drought conditions present in Colorado and states in the Southwest.
This year, however, "soil moisture levels are currently in a deficit and did not get a good fall recharge," Shulski said.
Last year, there was still enough water left over from 2019 that runoff on the Missouri River ended the year at 121% of average.
That's not likely to happen this year, however.
The dry ground and below-normal snowpack levels in the upper Midwest mean the Missouri River is likely to see below-average flows this year and a lower-than-normal risk of flooding, which will be welcome news for areas along the river in Nebraska and other states where levees damaged during 2019's flooding are still waiting to be repaired.
The Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that it is expecting runoff above Sioux City, Iowa, to be only 90% of average this year.
