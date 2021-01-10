After drought in 2020, what's Mother Nature have in store for Lincoln, state in 2021?

"On the whole, Nebraska has seen an overall increase in precipitation annually, by about 10% over the past century," Shulski said in an email. "The overall increase is accelerating in recent decades. But this trend toward a wetter environment is punctuated by dry periods, like what we are seeing now."

She said climate change is making extreme flips from dry to wet conditions — and vice versa — more common, especially in this area of the country, which already has a high degree of weather variability.

That makes it a bit hard to predict what will happen this year.

The last time Lincoln had a dry spell, it lasted two years, from 2012 into 2013. That led to drought conditions lingering into early summer 2014.

Whether that could happen again is unclear.

Shulski said Nebraska has been in a La Nina weather pattern for several months, which led to the drier and generally warmer fall. That pattern will continue through the winter months.

It typically leads to more snow and lower temperatures in the northern U.S. and warmer, drier conditions to the south. Nebraska is right on the dividing line, so how the winter will play out will "depend on the position of the ridge/trough pattern and track of storm systems," she said.