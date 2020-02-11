After dodging demo decades ago, well-traveled wall makes final stop at The Mill

And now, more of the story about the decades-old wall that found a new home at The Mill:
Before, we knew only that it was rescued sometime in the last century, from a home somewhere in Lincoln, by someone hired to do a remodel but couldn’t bear to destroy the David Manrose mural painted on it — a sweeping scene of crashing waves, distant mountains, gray sky.
That the wall — 9 feet wide, nearly 6 feet tall, rafters still attached — ended up last year at Conner’s Architectural Antiques, where Mill owners Dan and Tamara Sloan bought it for their Telegraph District coffeehouse.
Then, while it was waiting in their storeroom for a custom frame, the mural was featured on a front-page story short on details about its history.
Donna Newell saw the story, and she had a few answers.
Her father-in-law rescued that mural, she said. R.C. Newell had served the state as superintendent of the Capitol during the 1960s, but he also owned a contracting company. He was remodeling a home near the Capitol at about that time when the owner asked him to take the wall down.
“The people who hired him did not want it,” she said. “So he cut it out.”
And he took it home. R.C. Newell put the painting on display in his basement near Denton. Then the wall started moving — to his daughter’s home near HiMark Golf Course, to Donna and Richard Newell’s lake house near Ashland, to their basement near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
But her husband died, and the painting was just sitting down there. She contacted Sid Conner last year, who agreed to sell it on consignment. “I did not know what to do with it. This was an effort to keep it from being destroyed.”
Sid Conner can’t recall where the house was. Maybe one of those big ones along Sheridan Boulevard, he said, or maybe in the Country Club neigh…
Pat Russell saw the story in the paper, too. The artist was her grandfather, and walls were his preferred canvas.
“He was always a big painter. He didn’t paint really small things.”
He’d launched his career painting posters and backdrops for a Fairbury-based circus, eventually settling in Lincoln, painting for churches, car dealerships, department stores and homeowners, making a living as a muralist.
But it could be a meager living. “From what my mom told me, he probably sometimes painted a picture for a bowl of soup or something. It was hand-to-mouth; he wasn’t very wealthy.”
He died in 1957, when she was 12, but she remembers visiting him at his studio on North 14th Street, and she’s since filled her home with his art. She knows his style. She was eating in Bennet a few years ago when she recognized the artwork on the restaurant wall.
“We just sort of stumbled on that one,” Russell said. “We had no idea it was even there.”
She plans to visit The Mill to take a look at another piece of her grandfather’s art.
Dan Sloan needed two helpers to attach the 250-pound painting to the wall late last month. But when they were done, it looked like it belonged there.
“As soon as we hung it, it was, ‘Oh, my gosh. It warms the room,’” Tamara Sloan said. “The piece works perfectly there. It really shines in that spot.”
