After dodging demo decades ago, well-traveled wall makes final stop at The Mill

And now, more of the story about the decades-old wall that found a new home at The Mill:

Before, we knew only that it was rescued sometime in the last century, from a home somewhere in Lincoln, by someone hired to do a remodel but couldn’t bear to destroy the David Manrose mural painted on it — a sweeping scene of crashing waves, distant mountains, gray sky.

That the wall — 9 feet wide, nearly 6 feet tall, rafters still attached — ended up last year at Conner’s Architectural Antiques, where Mill owners Dan and Tamara Sloan bought it for their Telegraph District coffeehouse.

Then, while it was waiting in their storeroom for a custom frame, the mural was featured on a front-page story short on details about its history.

Donna Newell saw the story, and she had a few answers.

Her father-in-law rescued that mural, she said. R.C. Newell had served the state as superintendent of the Capitol during the 1960s, but he also owned a contracting company. He was remodeling a home near the Capitol at about that time when the owner asked him to take the wall down.

“The people who hired him did not want it,” she said. “So he cut it out.”