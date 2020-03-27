You are the owner of this article.
After congressional help, raising $145,000, Lincoln church youth group that was stranded in Honduras is safely home
The College View Church for Seventh Day Adventists youth group that was stranded in Honduras, where the photo was taken, this past week.

Michelle Fortney didn't expect her kids' spring break to pan out like this.

Fortney's children, a 16- and 18-year-old, were on a youth mission trip sponsored by College View Seventh-day Adventist Church to Honduras, where they would offer aid in orphanages and a health clinic.

When the youth group of 34 arrived on March 15, they were only there for 48 hours before news came that the Honduran government was grounding all flights, effectively sealing off the country.

What followed was myriad dropped flights, long-winded conversations with politicians and prayer.

"When their United flight was dropped, we didn't know what to do," Fortney said.

Their only other option? A chartered Boeing 737 that would cost $145,000.

"In any case, but especially now, that is not an easy financial burden to bear," said Michael Paradise, pastor for the church. "But I am just so relieved that so many people came to us with donations for this."

Taking donations from Union College, Cornhusker Bank and Union Bank and Trust, among others, the team of concerned parents and church officials raised enough money to meet the six-figure price tag.

In the end, Fortney and Paradise loaded the jet with more than 100 stranded Americans. They arrived in Kansas City on Wednesday.

"At some point, I had to push the doubt to the side and take ownership of the fact that we were going to try to fill this plane as full as we could," Fortney said. "But honestly, we really couldn't have done this without Jeff Fortenberry, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer."

For Fortney and Paradise, it was the state's congressional delegation who helped the most. 

"You know, I am just so happy to see these Nebraska kids come home," Fortenberry said Wednesday via telephone. "This has been an enormous effort on part of tons of congressional aides."

In a statement, Sasse added: "These great Nebraskans deserve to be back home with their families. There are a lot of logistics that need to be worked out once they are in the U.S., but we are glad to welcome these folks back home to The Good Life."

Paradise, who said he had been awake for more than 48 hours with 20 church volunteers, was overwhelmed by the response.

"Once we got in touch with Fortenberry's office, I suddenly got thousands of contacts offering help," he said. "Literally thousands."

He said the effort couldn't have been fully realized without elected officials who "were so willing to help."

Fortenberry said he felt solidarity with the parents waiting for their children. 

"I have five kids, and this is just an unimaginable situation," he said.

Fortney, who learned Wednesday that the Boeing 737 containing her teens was finally in U.S. air space, said that it made all the difference. 

"I'm just so relieved and grateful," she said. "This has been such a humbling and gratifying experience."

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Welcome to this strange world, Baby Girl

“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”

