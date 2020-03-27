After congressional help, raising $145,000, Lincoln church youth group that was stranded in Honduras is safely home

"At some point, I had to push the doubt to the side and take ownership of the fact that we were going to try to fill this plane as full as we could," Fortney said. "But honestly, we really couldn't have done this without Jeff Fortenberry, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer."

For Fortney and Paradise, it was the state's congressional delegation who helped the most.

"You know, I am just so happy to see these Nebraska kids come home," Fortenberry said Wednesday via telephone. "This has been an enormous effort on part of tons of congressional aides."

In a statement, Sasse added: "These great Nebraskans deserve to be back home with their families. There are a lot of logistics that need to be worked out once they are in the U.S., but we are glad to welcome these folks back home to The Good Life."

Paradise, who said he had been awake for more than 48 hours with 20 church volunteers, was overwhelmed by the response.

"Once we got in touch with Fortenberry's office, I suddenly got thousands of contacts offering help," he said. "Literally thousands."

He said the effort couldn't have been fully realized without elected officials who "were so willing to help."