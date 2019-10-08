Lincoln's Urban Development Department along with Collective Impact Lincoln will host a public meeting to discuss the city's Affordable Housing Action Plan.
The meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Educare Lincoln, (connected to Belmont Elementary School), 3435 N. 14th St. Prior to the meeting, the public is encouraged to take a survey at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: affordable) to better understand the plan.
RDG Planning & Design is working with the city to create a plan that incorporates the comments of residents, as well as data and market studies, to identify issues and opportunity for improvement in the housing market.
The plan will be used to create strategies to help maintain and expand quality and affordable housing for the residents of Lincoln as the city grows.
The final plan is expected to be released at the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020.
Groups or organizations that would like to provide more input can contact Wynn Hjermstad at whjermstad@lincoln.ne.gov for discussion materials.