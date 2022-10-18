'Adoption triangle' of authors to speak at Francie & Finch event

Authors from each point of the adoption triangle — adoptee, adoptive parent and birth parent — will share their experiences with adoption, motherhood and the community in an open forum Saturday at Francie & Finch bookstore.

"I've never met a human being who doesn't have a connection to adoption or at least a curiosity about how it feels from every angle of the experience," author Suzanne Ohlmann said. "We created the event to be a connective experience for the audience and with the hope to shed some light on a universal topic."

Ohlmann, an adoptee, detailed her journey to trace her history and find her biological family in "Shadow Migration," taking readers through decades of migration and exploration — from India to a haunted house in San Antonio.

"This idea of us coming together as women, as writers, as daughters, as mothers who are all representatives of this triangle, it's charged," Ohlmann said. "Because we have this bond from every angle of it. We are survivors of adoption."

Ohlmann met fellow author Jody Keisner during Olhmann's April book launch in Seward through a mutual connection. Ohlmann and Keisner share the same publishing company — the University of Nebraska Press — and both published books this year.

'Adoption From All Sides' Authors Jody Keisner, Suzanne Ohlmann and Holly Pelesky will share their experiences with adoption, motherhood and the community in an open forum this weekend. When: 4-5 p.m. Saturday Where: Francie & Finch, 130 S. 13th St. More information: francieandfinch.com/events-page/

"I was just blown away," Keisner said of Ohlmann's book. "Her story was so incredible."

Ohlmann said the two were instantly connected through their adoption experiences.

Later, Keisner gave a guest lecture at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center, which Holly Pelesky attended while pursuing her Master of Fine Arts at the University of Nebraska. Pelesky reached out to Keisner on social media and the two met up for coffee.

The meeting was several hours long and ended in tears as the pair shared their experiences with adoption and the stigmas that accompany it, Keisner said.

The two decided to coordinate an event where they could talk openly about the issue and host community discussion. Keisner suggested including Ohlmann to complete their trio.

"Obviously we also have books, but whether or not we did, this is something we needed," Pelesky said. "It feels very lonely, when you're proceeding through the world and it seems like there's no one who can understand, if not your experience, at least your emotions."

Pelesky got pregnant while pursuing her undergraduate degree and connected with an adoption agency. The agency set up counseling appointments to make sure this was what Pelesky wanted before giving her profiles of different couples looking to adopt.

It felt weird, Pelesky said. Like she was working in HR, scanning through candidate's resumes. She rejected all the couples in the first batch the agency sent her, but when she saw a pair of faces staring at her from the second batch, she knew they were the right ones.

“We’re coming at it from different places," Pelesky said. "I’m a mother, Jody is an adoptee and an adoptive mother both, and Suzanne is an adoptee. So we all have a different lens into the same process.”

When she entered her master's program in 2016, Pelesky picked a mentor that specialized in nonfiction writing and realized she had a story to tell about being a birth mother.

“I started writing and realized I had so much to say," Pelesky said. "Not necessarily about the adoption process, but to my daughter.”

Her novel "Cleave" is a series of letters written over the years to her daughter, who is currently 17 years old.

In contrast, adoption only takes up two chapters of Keisner's novel "Under My Bed and Other Essays," which explores the fears of women and mothers.

"My adoption plays into that because I have this fear of losing the people I love most, this fear of abandonment essentially," Keisner said. "I trace a lot of this fear back to ... being separated from my birth mother and the trauma of that."

Keisner hopes the conversation can change the flippant narrative surrounding adoption. She said she's tired of people talking about adoption as a final option.

"I hear people say, 'Well, she could always adopt,' like adoption is the last round of baby making," Keisner said. "Like if you get real desperate, adoption is something you can fall back on. ... They don't understand how complicated the process is and that it can last a year or two."

Although Keisner has met both Ohlmann and Pelesky, the three have never been in the same room together.

"There is no waving a wand and fixing the trauma inherent to adoption," Ohlmann said. "Storytelling, honesty and humility is a means to repairing the wound. I don't know about healing, but I believe in repairing."