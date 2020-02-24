Additional American with coronavirus landing in Omaha Monday

An additional patient who tested positive for the coronavirus after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this month will be treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The American, a spouse of one of the 13 people taken to the National Quarantine Center in Omaha on Feb. 17, was to land at an isolated area of Eppley Airfield on Monday evening and be transported directly to the quarantine unit, the med center said.

UNMC is now watching a total of 14 people who were evacuated from the cruise ship anchored off the coast of Japan. Twelve of those individuals remain in the quarantine unit, while two others are being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

One patient was moved from the biocontainment unit to the quarantine unit earlier Monday, according to UNMC.

Twelve of the patients have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to results confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

The two patients who tested negative for the disease could leave quarantine at UNMC as early as next week if they remain symptom-free.