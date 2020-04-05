Adams assisted-living center reports seven new COVID-19 cases; state's total climbs past 360

An assisted-living center 30 miles south of Lincoln has been hit with seven new cases of COVID-19, the area’s health department reported Sunday.
Five are patients at Gold Crest Retirement Assisted-Living Center in Adams, and two are staff members, said Kim Showalter, health director of the Crete-based Public Health Solutions, which serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties.
A patient in her 90s at the same assisted-living center was Gage County’s first COVID-19 death last week.
The five residents who have since tested positive were moved to a facility in Lincoln, and officials are investigating any contact they may have had with other people. Showalter’s department is also in the process of testing other residents and staff, she said.
By 6 p.m. Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s total confirmed cases at 367, up more than 40 from a day earlier.
The number of deaths — eight — remained the same, according to the state.
In addition to the Gage County confirmed tests, the new cases include Seward County's first confirmed infection, a man in his 60s who is believed to have contracted the virus while working outside the four counties (Butler, Polk, Seward and York) covered by the Four Corners Health Department. He has been isolating at home since becoming sick.
They also include two new cases from the East-Central District Health Department — one in Colfax County and one in Platte — believed to be linked to the same source.
Douglas County remained the state’s most infected, with 148 cases, and Hall County was next, with 45.
Lancaster County’s total remained unchanged at 18 as of Sunday evening. But the city did update the number of community-spread cases, from three to four. The rest are travel-related.
