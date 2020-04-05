Adams assisted-living center reports seven new COVID-19 cases; state's total climbs past 360

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An assisted-living center 30 miles south of Lincoln has been hit with seven new cases of COVID-19, the area’s health department reported Sunday.

Five are patients at Gold Crest Retirement Assisted-Living Center in Adams, and two are staff members, said Kim Showalter, health director of the Crete-based Public Health Solutions, which serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties.

A patient in her 90s at the same assisted-living center was Gage County’s first COVID-19 death last week.

The five residents who have since tested positive were moved to a facility in Lincoln, and officials are investigating any contact they may have had with other people. Showalter’s department is also in the process of testing other residents and staff, she said.

By 6 p.m. Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s total confirmed cases at 367, up more than 40 from a day earlier.

The number of deaths — eight — remained the same, according to the state.