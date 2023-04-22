In March 2020, like all Broadway musicals, “Jagged Little Pill” was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just over a year and a pair of Tony Awards later, the jukebox musical based on the album of the same title by Alanis Morrissette was preparing to return to the Broadhurst Theater.

But there was a problem with the cast. Elizabeth Stanley, who played the central character Mary Jane “MJ” Healy was expecting a child and couldn’t immediately return to the show.

Enter veteran Broadway actress and Stanley's good friend Heidi Blickenstaff.

“Elizabeth was very pregnant and couldn’t go on,” Blickenstaff said. “I’m very friendly with a handful of different people in the creative team of ‘Jagged.’ We hatched a plan. I would reopen the show, post-pandemic, and when Elizabeth was ready, she would come back into the show and we would share the part.”

That part-sharing plan was groundbreaking, and will cement the Broadway legacies of Blickenstaff, who’s best known for playing a version of herself in the one-act musical and originating the role of Bea in “Something Rotten.”

“It was kind of an unprecedented move in the Broadway community to have two lead actresses,” Blickenstaff said. “It’s a new model, we definitely created something and I got to do it with my friend, have women supporting women and supporting parents. I know women now that are saying, ‘I want that deal, the Heidi and Elizabeth deal,' I’m very proud of that.”

Heidi and Elizabeth’s role sharing didn’t last long.

“Jagged Little Pill,” which had been nominated for 15 Tony Awards and was a hit with audiences during its run that began in 2019 and picked back up in October 2021, abruptly shut down on Dec. 17, 2021.

“It was a heartbreaker,” Blickenstaff said. “We, along with several other shows on Broadway, were victims of omicron. There was a night on Broadway where there were 17 company members, including crew, that had COVID. We just couldn’t do the show. ‘Jagged’ closed so suddenly, we were all devastated.”

In February 2022 came the announcement that “Jagged Little Pill” would launch a national tour, and Blickenstaff jumped at the chance to go back on the road for the first time in decades.

“When the opportunity to do this tour came up, it was an easy ‘yes,’” Blickenstaff said. “I wasn’t quite done with MJ, who’s an amazing character. It’s been incredibly joyful to continue to do the show and share it with most of the country, who wouldn’t have been able to see it on Broadway.”

Those who couldn’t see it on Broadway will include the audiences for its seven-performance run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts that begins Tuesday.

Mary Jane is the central character in the musical that utilizes the songs from Alanis Morrisette’s 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” as its soundtrack. But the tale that is presented on stage has nothing to do with Morrisette or her life.

“It’s a totally original story, it’s not Alanis’ story,’ Blickentstaff said. “That’s something she was very adamant about. Now it feels like the songs were written to accompany the story, which is unlike some jukebox musicals where the music might feel pasted in. I loved the songs when I was belting them out singing along in my car when I was 20. Now, I’m a middle-aged white woman, and they have a deeper meaning and I love them even more. And I know her now.”

The Tony Award-winning book, written by Diablo Cody, opens with Mary Jane Healy writing a Christmas letter that, to say the least, emphasizes the positives, while hiding negatives — her husband is addicted to pornography, her daughter is making out with her best (female) friend, her son is crumbling under the pressure of living up to her family and MJ is hooked on painkillers after a car accident.

“All of my issues are trickling down into my family,” Blickenstaff said. “It’’s dealing with some of today's issues, drug addiction, sexual assault, exploration of gender roles and sexuality. … Doing the show after the pandemic, things had changed, not just the pandemic, but George Floyd.

“The script was adapted then to change things as the world has constantly changed and it was changed again when we went on tour. ‘Jagged’ has its finger on the pulse of what is happening in America right now. It’s fresh, relevant and scary, too. Some of the stuff we talk about isn’t easy to talk about.”

For Blickenstaff, an empty-nester whose children are in college, the tour has served as a “little Wizard of Oz-zy’ excursion for her and her entertainment lawyer husband Nicholas Rolfing, meeting friends and seeing the country while she’s playing MJ night after night in various cities.

And, appropriately, on multiple levels, it’s thrust her into another maternal role.

“The big bonus is I’m now Mama Bear to all the kids on the tour,” Blickenstaff said Wednesday from Chicago. “By and large, everybody in the company is in their early 20s. They’re all so talented and so eager to have this opportunity. But they’re all away from home, from their families and friends. I feel very protective of them.”

