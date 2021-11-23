Actor donates Thanksgiving meal to Lincoln veterans

Residents of a Lincoln veterans home will receive an extra special meal this Thanksgiving.

Actor Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," has donated funds to provide 78 veterans living on Lincoln's VA campus with a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday.

Victory Park is an apartment complex built on the redeveloped VA campus that houses homeless veterans and provides services to help them get back on their feet. Residents are as young as 22 and as old as 74, all veterans of wars and conflicts spanning decades.

While Sinise won't be in attendance Wednesday, his contribution still means a lot to the residents, said Samantha Garcia, property manager of Victory Park.

"It means a lot that he is recognizing them. They sometimes feel forgotten, especially as they get older," she said. "With Gary being active with veterans himself, it means a lot coming from him."

Victory Park has holiday meals each year, but this is the first time Sinise has donated the food. Sinise has in the past made donations to the company that developed and owns the complex.