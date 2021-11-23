 Skip to main content
Actor donates Thanksgiving meal to Lincoln veterans
Actor donates Thanksgiving meal to Lincoln veterans

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents of a Lincoln veterans home will receive an extra special meal this Thanksgiving.

Actor Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," has donated funds to provide 78 veterans living on Lincoln's VA campus with a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday.

Gary Sinise

Victory Park is an apartment complex built on the redeveloped VA campus that houses homeless veterans and provides services to help them get back on their feet. Residents are as young as 22 and as old as 74, all veterans of wars and conflicts spanning decades.

While Sinise won't be in attendance Wednesday, his contribution still means a lot to the residents, said Samantha Garcia, property manager of Victory Park.

"It means a lot that he is recognizing them. They sometimes feel forgotten, especially as they get older," she said. "With Gary being active with veterans himself, it means a lot coming from him."

Victory Park has holiday meals each year, but this is the first time Sinise has donated the food. Sinise has in the past made donations to the company that developed and owns the complex.

The meal, catered by Hy-Vee, will be served by local Gold and Blue Star mothers. Gold Star moms have lost a child in the service and Blue Star moms have sons and daughters currently serving.

While their stomachs are sure to be full, Garcia hopes the veterans' hearts are too.

"It's so important to remember that these people are here and remember what they've done for us," Garcia said.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

