ACLU of Nebraska announces interim executive director

  • Updated
  • 0
Maria Funk

Maria Funk

 Alex Lantz

ACLU of Nebraska named a new interim executive director Friday.

Maria Funk, who was previously deputy director, has worked for ACLU of Nebraska since 2014. In that time, Funk led the organization's financial and human resources operations, expanding the team from four staffers to eight full-time employees with two attorneys.

Funk will fill the role of Danielle Conrad, whose resignation was announced March 1.

The organization's board of directors will continue to search for a permanent replacement for Conrad.

ACLU of Nebraska Board President Ashlei Spivey said she was confident in the board's decision to appoint Funk.

"(Funk) has earned the respect and trust of the staff and board time and again," Spivey said. "Her deliberative, consensus-building leadership style will continue to be an asset to all of us as she takes on these new responsibilities."

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

