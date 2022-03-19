ACLU of Nebraska announces interim executive director

ACLU of Nebraska named a new interim executive director Friday.
Maria Funk, who was previously deputy director, has worked for ACLU of Nebraska since 2014. In that time, Funk led the organization's financial and human resources operations, expanding the team from four staffers to eight full-time employees with two attorneys.
Funk will fill the role of Danielle Conrad, whose resignation was announced March 1.
The organization's board of directors will continue to search for a permanent replacement for Conrad.
ACLU of Nebraska Board President Ashlei Spivey said she was confident in the board's decision to appoint Funk.
"(Funk) has earned the respect and trust of the staff and board time and again," Spivey said. "Her deliberative, consensus-building leadership style will continue to be an asset to all of us as she takes on these new responsibilities."
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
The first incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when two women were waiting at a gas station parking lot to pick up a 1-year-old child from Chelan Garcia, a 28-year-old man, according to police.
The ruling comes just over a year after Kylie Hill, then 18, turned onto Tierra Drive from 27th Street at around 9:30 p.m. March 3, 2021, colliding with Simon Blair, who died early the next morning at a local hospital.
First responders didn't find any occupants in the car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. One party was seen limping away from the crash site, but no one involved has checked into a local hospital in the hours since.
Nebraska law appears to prohibit sheriffs from campaigning for candidates while in uniform — but three elected sheriffs wore their uniforms and badges while endorsing the Republican gubernatorial candidate.