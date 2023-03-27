Two people were killed Monday afternoon and a 27-year-old woman was arrested after a crash near 40th Street and Nebraska Parkway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to The Lodge apartment complex just south of Nebraska Parkway at about 1:20 p.m. after two men in their 40s were struck by a car, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said.

Stille said the crash involved a golf cart, and the men are thought to have been employees at the apartment complex, but it was unclear whether they were driving the golf cart at the time of the crash.

Witnesses said they saw a black sedan leaving the scene, and that vehicle was found nearby along with a 27-year-old woman, who was arrested, Stille said.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

