Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon following a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash just west of downtown Lincoln, according to police.

The crash transpired on West O Street near Sun Valley Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical episode, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The episode kicked off the chain-reaction crash that involved two SUVs, two pickup trucks, a sedan and a school bus, Vollmer said.

No children were aboard the bus when the crash occurred.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his medical condition. Another driver was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the crash.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Police have not cited any of the involved drivers, Vollmer said.

