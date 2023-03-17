Police are investigating a pair of deaths at a southwest Lincoln home believed to be accidental, the department said.

Shortly before noon on Friday, Lincoln Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Old Cheney Road where they found a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man dead in a garage at the rental home, according to a press release from Lincoln Police.

According to the press release, a 35-year-old man reported that he discovered his two roommates unresponsive in the garage.

Four additional residents of the same home were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the release.

Several people who lived at the residence spoke with officers as police and fire vehicles blocked off the westbound lane of traffic. A few of those individuals went with police to be interviewed along with an interpreter.

Police said the investigation is in the very early stages. Investigators were still on the scene Friday afternoon collecting evidence and working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.