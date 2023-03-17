Police are investigating a pair of deaths at a southwest Lincoln home believed to be accidental, the department said.

Shortly before noon on Friday, Lincoln Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Old Cheney Road where two people were found dead in a vehicle at the rental home, according to scanner reports.

Several people who lived at the residence spoke with officers as police and fire vehicles blocked off the westbound lane of traffic. A few of those individuals went with police to be interviewed along with an interpreter.

Investigators arrived on the scene about an hour later and were still working the scene mid-afternoon on Friday.