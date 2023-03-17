Lincoln Police are investigating the death of two people at a southwest Lincoln home Friday. The deaths are believed to be accidental, the department said.

Shortly before noon Friday, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Old Cheney Road, where they found a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man dead in a garage at the rental home, according to a news release from LPD.

According to the release, a 35-year-old man reported that he discovered two of his roommates unresponsive in the garage.

Four additional residents of the home were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the release.

Several people who lived at the residence spoke with officers as police and fire vehicles blocked traffic. A few of those individuals went with police to be interviewed along with an Spanish-language interpreter.

Police said the investigation is in the very early stages. Investigators were still on the scene Friday afternoon collecting evidence.

LPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 402-441-6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.