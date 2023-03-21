The two men
found dead in the garage of a southwest Lincoln home Friday have been identified as Marcelo M. Olvera and Andres M. Morales.
Police suspect Olvera, 30, and Morales, 31, died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the garage of a rental home in the 700 block of Old Cheney Road, where they were found dead Friday morning, according to the public incident report stemming from the incident.
A 35-year-old man called police at 11:30 a.m. Friday and reported that he discovered two of his roommates unresponsive in the garage, the Lincoln Police Department said last week in a news release.
Four additional residents of the home were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a department spokesman, said Monday that he did not have additional details on what led to the suspected poisoning.
