Southbound lanes of 27th Street were temporarily closed Thursday after a car hit a utility pole.
Dispatch records show the collision occurred just before 6 a.m. at 27th and Calvert streets.
Lincoln Electric System said its employees would be working at the collision site for several hours, but its website did not show any power outages in the area.
